BAFTA Sets New July Dates for Postponed Television and Craft Awards

Click here to read the full article.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has confirmed new dates for this year’s Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Originally scheduled for spring 2020, both awards were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Television Awards will now take place on July 31, with the Television Craft Awards two weeks earlier on July 17.

More from Variety

Due to current coronavirus restrictions, both events will take place as closed studio, socially-distanced shows, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually.

The Television Awards will be broadcast as-live on BBC One.

Nominations for both awards will be announced on June 4 at 7:30 a.m. (BST). The nominations for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment — voted for by the public — will be announced on June 3, at 8 a.m. BST.

Actor-director Richard Ayoade, whose credits include “The I.T. Crowd,” “Submarine” and “Travel Man,” will take the helm for the first time as host of the Television Awards.

Stephen Mangan returns to host this year’s Television Craft Awards for the ninth time, which will be broadcast as-live online via BAFTA’s social channels.

The Television Awards 2020 will be produced by BAFTA Productions and Done and Dusted for BBC One. It was commissioned by Katie Taylor, commissioning editor for entertainment at the BBC, and is executive produced by Clare Brown, director of production at BAFTA and Lisa Clark for Done and Dusted.

Amanda Berry OBE, chief executive at BAFTA, said: “Following the success of the online British Academy Games Awards in March, we are proud to be delivering a further two Awards shows during this difficult time.”

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.