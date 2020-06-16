BAFTA Reveals Temporary Changes To Film Eligibility Rules

Click here to read the full article.

In step with the Oscars, BAFTA has announced temporary changes to its film eligibility rules for the 2021 awards. Scroll down for the full list of changes.

The changes are in response to COVID-19 and the lack of theatrical releases with most UK cinemas still closed. Movies that were released on VOD instead of their intended theatrical run will be eligible, for example.

The changes will be reviewed at the end of July 2020, taking into consideration “the constantly evolving circumstances of film production, distribution and exhibition”.

BAFTA announced last night that, in line with the postponement of the Oscars, next year’s Film Awards will be held on Sunday 11 April 2021, a change from the previously announced date of 14 February.

Marc Samuelson, Chair of the Film Committee, commented: “We have pushed back by two months to give all films the best possible chance to be released and considered properly. As cinemas gradually re-open we know that the major releases will dominate screens. Relaxing the scale of theatrical release required, including releases on VOD in some cases, and pushing back the date of the Awards should help the smaller, independent, documentary, foreign language and particularly the British films to be seen in good time for EE British Academy Film Awards in 2021.The date of the 2021 Awards has to be set now to allow distributors to make plans, but the current Awards Review is considering all aspects of the Awards, including the date from 2022, and our relationship to other awards ceremonies.”

BAFTA is currently undertaking a review of its membership, nominations and voting processes. Findings and recommendations from the review are due to be shared later this year.

Temporary changes for the 2021 Ceremony are as follows:

1. Titles which were on theatrical release when cinemas closed and therefore had their

theatrical release curtailed, will be eligible regardless of the number of qualifying screenings

they had.

2. Titles whose confirmed theatrical release date (as determined by the Film Distributors

Association) has fallen during the cinema lockdown will be eligible should their release

change to an approved commercial VOD platform. These titles can be released at any time

during the 2020–21 eligibility period.

3. Titles which were intended for theatrical release during the cinema lockdown, but without a

confirmed and published release date, will be eligible should they release on an approved

commercial VOD platform during lockdown. After lockdown, on a date determined by BAFTA

and once cinemas re-open, these titles will only be eligible if they are given a theatrical

release.

4. On a date to be determined by BAFTA and once cinemas re-open, all remaining titles, barring

the exceptions outlined in points 2 & 3, must be released theatrically within the eligibility period in order to qualify.

5. All titles released theatrically for the rest of the eligibility period will have a lower qualifying threshold to meet: a minimum of one screening per day for seven days (in aggregate).

6. Titles qualifying via release on an approved commercial VOD platform must be available for a minimum of 30 days to UK audiences.

7. All titles must also be made available to BAFTA voting members on ‘BAFTA View’ (BAFTA’s

online viewing site) as soon as possible after the date of release and within 60 days of

release (theatrical or online) for a minimum of 30 consecutive days. All titles should be

available to voting members via BAFTA View by the date that Round One voting opens (date

to be announced autumn 2020).

8. All releases, whether theatrical or on VOD, must be released within the Film 2020-21

eligibility period – this period will be announced autumn 2020.

