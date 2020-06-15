BAFTA Moves 2021 Film Awards to April 11

Click here to read the full article.

BAFTA has moved the dates of its Film Awards for 2021 in line with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to shift the Oscars to April.

Next year’s EE British Academy Film Awards will be held on April 11, 2021 — two weeks before the Oscars, which are to be held on April 25.

“This change from the previously announced date of Feb. 14 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic and accommodates an extended eligibility period. Further details on the ceremony will be announced later in the year,” said BAFTA in a statement on Monday evening.

The British Academy has also said that changes are in store for the date of the 2022 Film Awards, which were announced last year as Feb. 13. This is “currently under consideration” as part of the Awards Review that was set up following this year’s controversial Film Awards nominations.

“Any changes will be published once the review has been completed, alongside other findings and recommendations,” said BAFTA.

