Bafta: An Irish Goodbye wins best short film award

Northern Ireland film An Irish Goodbye has won best British short at the Baftas in London.

It saw off The Ballad of Olive Morris and A Drifting Up to triumph at the ceremony at the Southbank Centre.

Meanwhile, the Banshees of Inisherin, which has 10 nominations, has won outstanding British film, best original screenplay as well as best supporting actor and actress.

Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan were among the early winners.

Dublin-born Keoghan beat co-star Brendan Gleeson to win the coveted prize.

He dedicated his award to "the kids from the area that I came from who are dreaming to be something".

'Something special'

Directed and written by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, An Irish Goodbye tells a story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.

A black comedy set on a rural farm in Northern Ireland, it was shot on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield.

James Martin who plays Lorcan in the short film attended the ceremony in London.

His mother Suzanne Martin said she was "delighted" for Berkeley and White following the win.

"They created something very special on screen - something that moved me as a mum," she told BBC News NI.

James Martin alongside directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley accepting their Bafta

Kerry Condon accepting her Bafta

Dublin-born Keoghan thanked Ireland for his win

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) lost out in the not in the English language and adapted screenplay categories to All's Quiet on the Western Front.

Other Irish interests included Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell and Daryl McCormack in the leading actor category. That award went to Austin Bulter for Elvis.

The Baftas are one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the run up to the Oscars on 12 March.

An Irish Goodbye, An Cailín Ciúin, The Banshees of Inisherin and Paul Mescal are all nominated for Oscars as well.

An Cailín Ciúin is set in 1981 and follows nine-year-old Cáit, who is withdrawn and neglected, as she is sent to live with her distant relatives in County Waterford and finally finds herself in a loving home for the first time.

It has surpassed UK and Ireland box office records for an Irish-language film.