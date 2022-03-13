Bafta Film Awards 2022: The winners and nominees in full

·4 min read
Will Smith in King Richard
Will Smith won best actor for his role in King Richard - his first Bafta Award

This year's Bafta Film Awards are being handed out at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Here are the winners so far and the shortlists in full.

SPOILER WARNING: This list is being updated as winners are announced live at the ceremony, before they are revealed on BBC One.

The ceremony is on BBC One from 19:00-21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Best film

  • Belfast

  • Don't Look Up

  • Dune

  • Licorice Pizza

  • The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British film

  • Winner: Belfast

  • After Love

  • Ali & Ava

  • Boiling Point

  • Cyrano

  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie

  • House of Gucci

  • Last Night in Soho

  • No Time to Die

  • Passing

Leading actress

  • Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

  • Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

  • Emilia Jones - Coda

  • Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World

  • Joanna Scanlan - After Love

  • Tessa Thompson - Passing

Leading actor

  • Winner: Will Smith - King Richard

  • Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

  • Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

  • Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

  • Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

Supporting actress

  • Winner: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

  • Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

  • Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

  • Ann Dowd - Mass

  • Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

  • Ruth Negga - Passing

Supporting actor

  • Winner: Troy Kotsur - Coda

  • Mike Faist - West Side Story

  • Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

  • Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon

  • Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Director

  • Winner: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

  • Aleem Khan - After Love

  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

  • Audrey Diwan - Happening

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

  • Julia Ducournau - Titane

Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch filming No Time To Die
Lashana Lynch, who starred with Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, won the rising star award

EE Rising Star Award

  • Winner: Lashana Lynch

  • Ariana DeBose

  • Harris Dickinson

  • Millicent Simmonds

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Winner: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)

  • After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)

  • Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

  • Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

  • Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film not in the English language

  • Winner: Drive My Car

  • The Hand of God

  • Parallel Mothers

  • Petite Maman

  • The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

  • Winner: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

  • Becoming Cousteau

  • Cow

  • Flee

  • The Rescue

Animated film

  • Winner: Encanto

  • Flee

  • Luca

  • The Mitchells vs The Machines

Original screenplay

  • Winner: Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

  • Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

  • Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh

  • Don't Look Up - Adam McKay

  • King Richard - Zach Baylin

Adapted screenplay

  • Winner: Coda - Sian Heder

  • Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

  • Dune - Denis Villeneuve

  • The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

  • The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Original score

  • Winner: Dune - Hans Zimmer

  • Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

  • Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

  • The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

  • The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Casting

  • Winner: West Side Story - Cindy Tolan

  • Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod

  • Dune - Francine Maisler

  • The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

  • King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

Bafta masks
The Baftas are the most coveted awards in British film

Cinematography

  • Winner: Dune - Greig Fraser

  • Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

  • No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren

  • The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

  • The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

Costume design

  • Winner: Cruella - Jenny Beavan

  • Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

  • Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

  • The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

  • Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

Editing

  • Winner: No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

  • Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile

  • Dune - Joe Walker

  • Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

  • Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson

Production design

  • Winner: Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

  • Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

  • The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

  • Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

  • West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Make-up and hair

  • Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

  • Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

  • Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller

  • Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

  • House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

  • Winner: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

  • Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

  • No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

  • A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

  • West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special visual effects

  • Winner: Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

  • Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

  • The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim

  • No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British short film

  • Winner: The Black Cop

  • Femme

  • The Palace

  • Stuffed

  • Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

British short animation

  • Winner: Do Not Feed the Pigeons

  • Affairs of the Art

  • Night of the Living Dread

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Baftas 2022: All the winners as they're announced

    Dune leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by The Power of the Dog with eight, while Kenneth Branagh's Belfast has six.

  • The Best Gowns and Dresses at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

    From velvet gowns, to punches of bright yellow—and quite a few pairs of evening gloves, here what the stars wore to stun on the red carpet this year.

  • Baftas 2022: Lady Gaga Owns The Red Carpet As She Channels Old Hollywood Glamour

    The Best Actress nominee looked every inch the movie star as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall for this year's ceremony.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes