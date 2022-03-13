Bafta Film Awards 2022: The winners and nominees in full
This year's Bafta Film Awards are being handed out at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Here are the winners so far and the shortlists in full.
Best film
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British film
Winner: Belfast
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Leading actress
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones - Coda
Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan - After Love
Tessa Thompson - Passing
Leading actor
Winner: Will Smith - King Richard
Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
Supporting actress
Winner: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd - Mass
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Supporting actor
Winner: Troy Kotsur - Coda
Mike Faist - West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Director
Winner: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Aleem Khan - After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan - Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Julia Ducournau - Titane
EE Rising Star Award
Winner: Lashana Lynch
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Winner: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)
After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)
Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film not in the English language
Winner: Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Winner: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Animated film
Winner: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Original screenplay
Winner: Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay
King Richard - Zach Baylin
Adapted screenplay
Winner: Coda - Sian Heder
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Dune - Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Original score
Winner: Dune - Hans Zimmer
Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Winner: West Side Story - Cindy Tolan
Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
Dune - Francine Maisler
The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
Cinematography
Winner: Dune - Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
Costume design
Winner: Cruella - Jenny Beavan
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
Editing
Winner: No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile
Dune - Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson
Production design
Winner: Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Make-up and hair
Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller
Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
Winner: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special visual effects
Winner: Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim
No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British short film
Winner: The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
British short animation
Winner: Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Affairs of the Art
Night of the Living Dread
