Bafta Film Awards 2022: The winners and nominees in full

Will Smith won best actor for his role in King Richard - his first Bafta Award

This year's Bafta Film Awards are being handed out at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Here are the winners so far and the shortlists in full.

SPOILER WARNING: This list is being updated as winners are announced live at the ceremony, before they are revealed on BBC One.

The ceremony is on BBC One from 19:00-21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Best film

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British film

Winner: Belfast

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Leading actress

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones - Coda

Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan - After Love

Tessa Thompson - Passing

Leading actor

Winner: Will Smith - King Richard

Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

Supporting actress

Winner: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd - Mass

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

Supporting actor

Winner: Troy Kotsur - Coda

Mike Faist - West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Director

Winner: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Aleem Khan - After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan - Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Julia Ducournau - Titane

Lashana Lynch, who starred with Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, won the rising star award

EE Rising Star Award

Winner: Lashana Lynch

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)

After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film not in the English language

Winner: Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Winner: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Animated film

Winner: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Original screenplay

Winner: Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up - Adam McKay

King Richard - Zach Baylin

Adapted screenplay

Winner: Coda - Sian Heder

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune - Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Original score

Winner: Dune - Hans Zimmer

Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Winner: West Side Story - Cindy Tolan

Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod

Dune - Francine Maisler

The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

The Baftas are the most coveted awards in British film

Cinematography

Winner: Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

Costume design

Winner: Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

Editing

Winner: No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile

Dune - Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson

Production design

Winner: Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Make-up and hair

Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller

Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

Winner: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special visual effects

Winner: Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim

No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British short film

Winner: The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

British short animation

Winner: Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Affairs of the Art

Night of the Living Dread

