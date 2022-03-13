Bafta Film Awards 2022 red carpet in pictures

Stars of the big screen have been celebrating at the Bafta Film Awards in London, the biggest night in the British film calendar.

Lady Gaga at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Lady Gaga at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

Lady Gaga, who was nominated for best actress for her performance in House of Gucci, brought A-list star power to the event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Jessie Buckley at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Jessie Buckley at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

Irish actress Jessie Buckley, nominated for best supporting actress for The Lost Daughter, appeared to enjoy her appearance on the red carpet.

Stephen Graham at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Stephen Graham at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

Best actor nominee Stephen Graham was among those to show support for Ukraine by wearing the colours of the country's flag.

Lashana Lynch, who starred in James Bond's latest outing No Time To Die, won the EE Rising Star Award.

Lea Seydoux at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Lea Seydoux at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

Her No Time To Die co-star Lea Seydoux was among the others bringing some sparkle to the ceremony.

Emilia Jones at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Emilia Jones at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

Emilia Jones, daughter of Welsh TV presenter Aled, was up for the best actress prize for her breakthrough role in Coda.

Alana Haim at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Alana Haim at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

Also nominated in the best actress category was musician Alana Haim, of the pop band Haim, who starred in the film Licorice Pizza.

Renate Reinsve at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Renate Reinsve at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

Norway's Renate Reinsve was also nominated for best actress, for The Worst Person in the World.

Ciaran Hinds at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Ciaran Hinds at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

Ciaran Hinds was among six nominees for Sir Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical film Belfast.

Troy Kotsur and Millicent Simmonds at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Troy Kotsur and Millicent Simmonds at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

But Hinds lost out on the best supporting actor award to Coda's Troy Kotsur, who was accompanied on the red carpet by Rising Star nominee Millicent Simmonds.

Daisy Ridley at the Bafta Film Awards
Daisy Ridley at the Bafta Film Awards

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was among the celebrities who presented awards.

Millie Bobby Brown at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Millie Bobby Brown at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown also handed out a prize at the ceremony.

Rachel Zegler at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Rachel Zegler at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler took a break from filming Disney's new Snow White movie in the UK.

Simone Ashley at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards
Simone Ashley at the 2022 Bafta Film Awards

Simone Ashley will soon be seen in the new season of Bridgerton on Netflix.

