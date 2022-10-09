Bafta Cymru: In My Skin takes three awards

Coming-of-age drama In My Skin has won three awards at the Bafta Cymru film and TV awards ceremony.

It claimed best television drama, author Kayleigh Llewellyn took best writer and Molly Manners won best director fiction.

Best actor and actress went to Owen Teale for Dream Horse and Emilia Jones for Coda.

The ceremony was hosted by BBC One Show presenter Alex Jones.

It was held at St David's Hall in Cardiff for the first time in three years, following the Coronavirus pandemic which saw the awards moved online.

Speaking after receiving her award, Ms Manners said: "It's very emotional actually being on that project and what everyone in front of and behind the camera put into it to try and do Kayleigh's story justice. It's been a very formative experience".

Molly Manners took best director fiction award for In My Skin

The BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award, which recognises a significant contribution to the industry, was given to Black Mirror producer. Annabel Jones this year.

Ms Jones said she was "delighted but also in denial, I'm not quite sure they knew what they were doing but I'm taking it, I've got it now, it's mine".

She added: "it's such an accolade to be recognised by people who are equally amazing craftspeople".

Black Mirror producer Annabel Jones won the BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award,

Some of the night's winner

Best actor - Owen Teale, Dream Horse

Best actress - Emilia Jones, Coda

Best TV drama - In My Skin

Best director: fiction - Molly Manners, In My Skin

Best director: factual - Dylan Williams Y Côr

Factual series - Ysgol Ni: Y Moelwyn

BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award - Annabel Jones

Chef Chris Roberts scooped two awards for best presenter and best entertainment programme for 'Bwyd Byd Epic Chris'.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, who won a BAFTA Cymru in 2021 presented the first BAFTA of the night to Mr Roberts.

He said "it's a huge honour," adding he would keep the award "away from the kids".