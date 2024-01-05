Advertisement

BAFTA Awards: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Lead Longlists in Three-Way Tie

Alex Ritman
·3 min read

The British Academy has unveiled the results of the first round of voting across all 24 categories for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, with a perhaps unsurprising pairing of films at the top.

The cultural phenomenon that was Barbenheimer has continued to smash its way into awards season, with both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” named in 15 categories, including best film and director. But joining the two with 15 slots, making it a three-way tie going into the final nominations is “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Last year, only “All Quiet on the Western Front” earned 15 longlist places, with the film going on to dominate the awards ceremony (and winning best film).

Further down, “Poor Things” was named in 14 categories, “Maestro” in 12 and “Saltburn” in 11, with “Saltburn” missing out on a best film slot. Other U.K. films fared well, with “The Zone of Interest” and “All of Us Strangers” named in 10 categories (including best film), “Wonka” in 8, “How to Have Sex” in 6, and “Rye Lane” in 5. “How to Have Sex” and “Rye Lane” also saw their debut directors, Molly Manning Walker and Raine Allen-Miller, respectively, and their lead stars, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Vivian Oparah, find longlist slots in the director and leading actress categories (among some well-established greats).

The final nominations list are set to be announced on Jan. 18, with the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony taking place Feb. 18 from London’s Royal Festival Hall.

See the full BAFTA Longlist list below.

Best Film

  • All of Us Strangers

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of The Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Past Lives

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Outstanding British Film

  • All of Us Strangers

  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

  • The Deepest Breath

  • The Great Escaper

  • How to Have Sex

  • Napoleon

  • The Old Oak

  • One Life

  • Poor Things

  • Rye Lane

  • Saltburn

  • Scrapper

  • Tetris

  • Wonka

  • The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • Blue Bag Life

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President

  • Earth Mama

  • The End We Start From

  • How To Have Sex

  • If the Streets Were on Fire

  • Is There Anybody Out There?

  • Polite Society

  • Rye Lane

  • Scrapper

Film Not in English Language

  • 20 Days In Mariupol

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Boy And The Heron

  • The Eight Mountains

  • Fallen Leaves

  • Past Lives

  • Society of the Snow

  • The Taste of Things

  • The Teachers’ Lounge

  • The Zone of Interest

Documentary

  • 20 Days In Mariupol

  • American Symphony

  • Beyond Utopia

  • The Deepest Breath

  • High & Low – John Galliano

  • Little Richard: I Am Everything

  • Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story

  • The Pigeon Tunnel

  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

  • Wham!

Animated Film

  • The Boy And The Heron

  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

  • Elemental

  • Nimona

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

  • Wish

Director

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • All of Us Strangers

  • American Fiction

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • How to Have Sex

  • Killers of The Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Past Lives

  • Poor Things

  • Priscilla

  • Rye Lane

  • Saltburn

  • Scrapper

  • The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

  • Air

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • How to Have Sex

  • Maestro

  • May December

  • Past Lives

  • Rye Lane

  • Saltburn

Adapted Screenplay

  • All of Us Strangers

  • American Fiction

  • Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

  • Dumb Money

  • The Killer

  • Killers of The Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • Wonka

  • The Zone of Interest

More to come…

