BAFTA Awards: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Lead Longlists in Three-Way Tie

The British Academy has unveiled the results of the first round of voting across all 24 categories for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, with a perhaps unsurprising pairing of films at the top.

The cultural phenomenon that was Barbenheimer has continued to smash its way into awards season, with both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” named in 15 categories, including best film and director. But joining the two with 15 slots, making it a three-way tie going into the final nominations is “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Last year, only “All Quiet on the Western Front” earned 15 longlist places, with the film going on to dominate the awards ceremony (and winning best film).

More from Variety

Further down, “Poor Things” was named in 14 categories, “Maestro” in 12 and “Saltburn” in 11, with “Saltburn” missing out on a best film slot. Other U.K. films fared well, with “The Zone of Interest” and “All of Us Strangers” named in 10 categories (including best film), “Wonka” in 8, “How to Have Sex” in 6, and “Rye Lane” in 5. “How to Have Sex” and “Rye Lane” also saw their debut directors, Molly Manning Walker and Raine Allen-Miller, respectively, and their lead stars, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Vivian Oparah, find longlist slots in the director and leading actress categories (among some well-established greats).

The final nominations list are set to be announced on Jan. 18, with the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony taking place Feb. 18 from London’s Royal Festival Hall.

See the full BAFTA Longlist list below.

Best Film

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Story continues

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The Deepest Breath

The Great Escaper

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

One Life

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Tetris

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

The End We Start From

How To Have Sex

If the Streets Were on Fire

Is There Anybody Out There?

Polite Society

Rye Lane

Scrapper

Film Not in English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

The Boy And The Heron

The Eight Mountains

Fallen Leaves

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

The Deepest Breath

High & Low – John Galliano

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story

The Pigeon Tunnel

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Director

Anatomy of a Fall

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Priscilla

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Air

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Dumb Money

The Killer

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.