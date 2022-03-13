Bafta Awards 2022: Stars gather for return to in-person ceremony

Australian actress Rebel Wilson will host the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall

Stars are gathering for the Bafta Film Awards, marking a return to a full-capacity in-person ceremony.

Last year's event was a subdued affair, with many nominees appearing via Zoom amid tight Covid-19 restrictions.

But the big names are returning to the Royal Albert Hall for Sunday's show, hosted by actress Rebel Wilson.

Sci-fi saga Dune leads the nominations, followed by intense western The Power of the Dog and Sir Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical Belfast.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Lady Gaga, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Regé Jean-Page, Tom Hiddleston and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities expected to attend.

Bafta Film Awards: The top nominees

Dune - 11

The Power of the Dog - 8

Belfast - 6

Licorice Pizza - 5

No Time to Die - 5

West Side Story - 5

Read the full list of nominations here.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet star in Dune

Dune is recognised in the top category, best film, as well as technical ones such as cinematography, visual effects, costume design and make-up and hair.

The other best film nominees are Belfast, Leonardo DiCaprio's disaster satire Don't Look Up, and coming-of-age comedy-drama Licorice Pizza.

The Power of the Dog's nominations include best film, best director for Jane Campion and best actor for Cumberbatch.

The UK actor will go head-to-head with DiCaprio and King Richard star Will Smith for the leading actor gong, as well as another Brit, Stephen Graham, who is nominated for playing an under-pressure chef in Boiling Point.

The best actress nominees include House of Gucci's Lady Gaga, fellow musician Alana Haim, Tessa Thompson for Passing, and Emilia Jones - daughter of Welsh TV presenter Aled - for Coda.

Joanna Scanlan is also nominated for After Love, about a 60-year-old Muslim convert who suffers an identity crisis following the sudden death of her husband.

Ariana DeBose, who is up for best supporting actress, is also among the nominees for the rising star Bafta

The best supporting actor category includes 11-year old British schoolboy Woody Norman for C'mon C'mon - about a radio journalist, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who takes his energetic nephew on a road trip.

It also includes Ciaran Hinds for Belfast, plus Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both for The Power of the Dog.

Jessie Buckley, who starred in The Lost Daughter as a younger version of Olivia Colman's character, is shortlisted for best supporting actress alongside King Richard's Aunjanue Ellis, Belfast's Catriona Balfe, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story and Ruth Negga for Passing.

House of Gucci star Lady Gaga has been nominated for a Bafta but not an Oscar

Notable omissions from the nominations include Colman; Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in Spencer; and Sir Kenneth, who did not make the cut for best director despite getting a screenwriting nomination.

The Bafta Film Awards are taking place on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Stars who are nominated at both have had to choose which ceremony to attend.

The Critics' Choice Awards are not traditionally as prestigious as the Baftas, but their location means they could be a more attractive option for US-based nominees.

No Bafta Fellowship or other lifetime achievement award will be presented on Sunday, after last year's recipient Noel Clarke was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment following his win.

Clarke said he was "deeply sorry" for some of his actions but "vehemently" denied sexual misconduct.

Rebel with a cause

Rebel Wilson has starred in Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and The Hustle

Wilson has a long-standing relationship with Bafta - she has gone viral twice in the past after stealing the show while presenting individual categories.

The Australian star, who is known for Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and Jojo Rabbit, will bring some Hollywood stardust to the Baftas, improve the entertainment value and hopefully provide some viral moments for the all-important YouTube and social media audience.

Speaking on BBC One's The One Show ahead of the Baftas, Wilson said: "Everybody who could potentially employ me is in the audience, so no pressure.

"But it's really cool that award shows are back. It's like, wow, the actors don't need to do wellness podcasts any more.

"They can wear their fancy outfits, they can come on the red carpet, it's going to be really like glamorous. And I think people are up for that, they're up for a good night and it's all about celebrating films."

Dame Shirley Bassey will open the Baftas with a performance of one of her James Bond themes, and Emilia Jones will perform Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now, which she also sang in Coda.

However, the event may be more muted given the current conflict in Ukraine. At the last major awards show, the Screen Actors Guild Awards two weeks ago, actors including Brian Cox and Jessica Chastain sent messages of support to the people of Ukraine from the podium.