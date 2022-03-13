Bafta Awards 2022: Stars gather for return to in-person ceremony

·4 min read
Rebel Wilson at the Royal Albert Hall
Australian actress Rebel Wilson will host the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall

Stars are gathering for the Bafta Film Awards, marking a return to a full-capacity in-person ceremony.

Last year's event was a subdued affair, with many nominees appearing via Zoom amid tight Covid-19 restrictions.

But the big names are returning to the Royal Albert Hall for Sunday's show, hosted by actress Rebel Wilson.

Sci-fi saga Dune leads the nominations, followed by intense western The Power of the Dog and Sir Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical Belfast.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Lady Gaga, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Regé Jean-Page, Tom Hiddleston and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities expected to attend.

Bafta Film Awards: The top nominees

  • Dune - 11

  • The Power of the Dog - 8

  • Belfast - 6

  • Licorice Pizza - 5

  • No Time to Die - 5

  • West Side Story - 5

Read the full list of nominations here.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet
Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet star in Dune

Dune is recognised in the top category, best film, as well as technical ones such as cinematography, visual effects, costume design and make-up and hair.

The other best film nominees are Belfast, Leonardo DiCaprio's disaster satire Don't Look Up, and coming-of-age comedy-drama Licorice Pizza.

The Power of the Dog's nominations include best film, best director for Jane Campion and best actor for Cumberbatch.

The UK actor will go head-to-head with DiCaprio and King Richard star Will Smith for the leading actor gong, as well as another Brit, Stephen Graham, who is nominated for playing an under-pressure chef in Boiling Point.

The best actress nominees include House of Gucci's Lady Gaga, fellow musician Alana Haim, Tessa Thompson for Passing, and Emilia Jones - daughter of Welsh TV presenter Aled - for Coda.

Joanna Scanlan is also nominated for After Love, about a 60-year-old Muslim convert who suffers an identity crisis following the sudden death of her husband.

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story
Ariana DeBose, who is up for best supporting actress, is also among the nominees for the rising star Bafta

The best supporting actor category includes 11-year old British schoolboy Woody Norman for C'mon C'mon - about a radio journalist, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who takes his energetic nephew on a road trip.

It also includes Ciaran Hinds for Belfast, plus Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both for The Power of the Dog.

Jessie Buckley, who starred in The Lost Daughter as a younger version of Olivia Colman's character, is shortlisted for best supporting actress alongside King Richard's Aunjanue Ellis, Belfast's Catriona Balfe, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story and Ruth Negga for Passing.

Lady Gaga pictured at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards last month
House of Gucci star Lady Gaga has been nominated for a Bafta but not an Oscar

Notable omissions from the nominations include Colman; Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in Spencer; and Sir Kenneth, who did not make the cut for best director despite getting a screenwriting nomination.

The Bafta Film Awards are taking place on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Stars who are nominated at both have had to choose which ceremony to attend.

The Critics' Choice Awards are not traditionally as prestigious as the Baftas, but their location means they could be a more attractive option for US-based nominees.

No Bafta Fellowship or other lifetime achievement award will be presented on Sunday, after last year's recipient Noel Clarke was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment following his win.

Clarke said he was "deeply sorry" for some of his actions but "vehemently" denied sexual misconduct.

Rebel with a cause

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson has starred in Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and The Hustle

Wilson has a long-standing relationship with Bafta - she has gone viral twice in the past after stealing the show while presenting individual categories.

The Australian star, who is known for Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and Jojo Rabbit, will bring some Hollywood stardust to the Baftas, improve the entertainment value and hopefully provide some viral moments for the all-important YouTube and social media audience.

Speaking on BBC One's The One Show ahead of the Baftas, Wilson said: "Everybody who could potentially employ me is in the audience, so no pressure.

"But it's really cool that award shows are back. It's like, wow, the actors don't need to do wellness podcasts any more.

"They can wear their fancy outfits, they can come on the red carpet, it's going to be really like glamorous. And I think people are up for that, they're up for a good night and it's all about celebrating films."

Dame Shirley Bassey will open the Baftas with a performance of one of her James Bond themes, and Emilia Jones will perform Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now, which she also sang in Coda.

However, the event may be more muted given the current conflict in Ukraine. At the last major awards show, the Screen Actors Guild Awards two weeks ago, actors including Brian Cox and Jessica Chastain sent messages of support to the people of Ukraine from the podium.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Idaho activist Ammon Bundy arrested for trespassing in child welfare dispute

    Right-wing activist and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was arrested on Saturday on a trespassing charge for refusing to leave a hospital where an infant was taken into protective custody from his parents in a child-welfare case, police said. Bundy's campaign said on Twitter that he had gone to the hospital in Meridian, Idaho, about 10 miles (15 km) west of the state capital Boise, in support of a family whose baby boy "had been medically kidnapped." The campaign tweet said Bundy was arrested "for the crime of disagreeing with the hospital and CPS (child protective services)," adding, "this was an ambush arrest with no legal grounds."

  • 'Without TikTok, I'd still be a wedding singer'

    The video-sharing platform's new SoundOn service will let people distribute their own music.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;