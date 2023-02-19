Bafta 2023 live updates: All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominations

Bafta hosts Alison Hammond and Richard E Grant - BAFTA/Charlie Clift

Welcome to the 2023 Bafta Awards! We’ll be following all the starry action live, from the big winners and weepiest speeches to the night’s major talking points. Will a stirring war movie triumph over an Irish fable? Will Cate Blanchett hold off a challenge from Michelle Yeoh? And can Richard E Grant recover Baftas’ reputation after Rebel Wilson’s horrendous hosting stint last year? We’ll find out soon: the ceremony begins on BBC One at 7pm.

As ever, there’s a time lag between the actual winners being announced at the ceremony (and splashed all over social media), and that pre-recorded ceremony being broadcast on TV. We’ll be following the winners as they’re broadcast on the live blog (so no spoilers!), but if you want to see them in real time, we'll be updating those on our winners page here.

And, in a break from tradition, the Baftas will be broadcasting the final four awards (including Best Film) actually live, which should make for more exciting viewing – especially in such an open year. So, grab your popcorn and join me and the Telegraph’s film critic Robbie Collin for the glitziest night in the British film calendar.