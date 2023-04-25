Baffled police find bleating lamb and £10,000 drugs haul in car pulled over near Glasgow

(Road Policing Scotland/Twitter)

Police in Scotland were baa-ffled to find a live lamb and a drugs haul thought to be worth £10,000 inside a car pulled over near Glasgow.

Officers stopped the car on the M74 northbound, around 20 miles southeast of the city, around 6.10pm on Saturday.

To their surprise, they found a tiny lamb on the back seat.

The car was searched with the help of a police dog, and Class A drugs potentially worth £10,000 were found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers recovered heroin, with an estimated street value of £7,000 and cocaine, worth an estimated value of £3,000.”

It is unclear how the lamb came to be inside the car - which Road Policing Scotland joked on Twitter was “not a Lamborghini”.

Oh ewe! Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday. In addition to this wee fella roughly £10k in Class A drugs were recovered with assistance from @PSOSDogs. Driver further arrested for failing the roadside swap for cocaine. pic.twitter.com/K2HItyaVN9 — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) April 23, 2023

“The lamb has been taken in by a local farmer and enquiries are continuing to establish how the lamb ended up in the car,” it added.

Two men, aged 52 and 53, and a 38-year-old woman were arrested and charged with drugs offences.

They have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.