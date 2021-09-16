BAE Systems (LON:BA.) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.099

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA.) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of November to UK£0.099, which will be 5.3% higher than last year. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.4%.

BAE Systems' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, BAE Systems was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 18.4%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 55%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

BAE Systems Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from UK£0.17 to UK£0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.3% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. BAE Systems has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

BAE Systems Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that BAE Systems is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for BAE Systems that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

