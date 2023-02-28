BAE Systems Australia unveils first homegrown military drone BAE Systems Australia displays a model of its STRIX drone at the Australian International Airshow in Avalon

GEELONG, Australia (Reuters) - BAE Systems Australia and another local manufacturer on Tuesday unveiled a new uncrewed military aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing, the first to be designed, manufactured and armed in Australia.

The 2.6 meter by 4.5 meter (8.5 foot by 14.8 foot) STRIX uncrewed air system (UAS), launched at the Avalon Air Show, will be capable of air to ground strikes, surveillance and reconnaissance in "high-risk environments".

Work on a prototype is under way, with operational service possible by 2026, said Ben Hudson, chief executive of BAE Systems Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company.

"We’re excited that this is the first UAS of its kind to be developed in Australia and look forward to working with partners across the country to deliver this capability to customers,” Hudson said.

Developed alongside Perth-based Innovaero, STRIX will be able to carry a payload of up to 160 kilogrammes (353 pounds) over 800 kilometres, and take off and land vertically. It can be stored in shipping containers.

The drone can also act as a "loyal wingman" for military helicopters, working alongside the more expensive crewed aircraft.

BAE Systems programme manager Natalie Waldie said that STRIX could be exported to allied nations and that there had been strong interest from two unnamed international customers.

The company has been in touch with the Australian Defence Force but adds the drone was not developed in response to tender.

BAE Systems Australia will also deliver a new low-cost precision-guided munition, known as RAZER, usable with STRIX.

