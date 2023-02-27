The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

February is somehow already over and with spring taking the leisurely route, we're refreshing our wardrobe, awaiting the season's warm embrace.

As we attempt to manifest brighter days through our outfits, this week's releases are delivering a full-on Spring Awakening. It's a time for power couples as iconic brands are joining forces left and right. Miu Miu and New Balance are offering a sneaker collaboration the It girls will be dying over, while Stussy and Levi's are supplying a curated denim capsule. Elsewhere, Maison Kitsuné and Japanese label and wander are pushing us to get up and get active with a pastel-toned activewear collection.

Loewe is standing on its own well-dressed feet, launching the must-have handbag for Spring/Summer 2023 -- the relaxed yet structured Paseo.

Release Date: Available now via Loewe's online store.

Release Price: $2,900 USD -- $3,950 USD

The Madrid-based brand never ceases to create new inventive handbag silhouettes, imagining instantly classic shapes. Loewe's latest design, the Paseo, is an elegant take on the hobo bag, adding structure and lifting the typically slouchy silhouette. The bucket-style bag bears flirty pleating on the sides, along with tubular leather handles or metal chain shoulder straps. Arriving in a small and XL version, the Paseo comes in a myriad of shades -- "Dark Butter," "Burgundy," "Light Mauve," "Emerald" and "Khaki Green."

Release Date: March 4 via Maison Kitsuné and and wander's online stores.

Release Price: TBD.

French-Japanese brand Maison Kitsuné is venturing outdoors with activewear label and wander for a tenderly crafted collection of adventure-ready garments and accessories. Thoughtfully made jackets, utility pants, shorts and polos reveal carefully considered details in the form of handy pockets and versatile zippers. Painted in soft hues of yellow, blue and green, the offering inspires wearers to take the path lesser travelled this spring.

Release Date: Available now via Miu Miu's online store.

Release Price: $950 USD -- $1,020 USD

Rolling out the collaboration of the season, Miu Miu has teamed up with New Balance to deliver a tattered and edgy take on the familiar dad shoe. Appearing in a color palette of white, as well as "Cognac" and classic blue denim, the New Balance 574 x Miu Miu sneakers bears gritty frayed edges, adding texture and depth. The latest footwear launch is bound to be on everyone's feet.

Release Date: Available now via Levi's online stores.

Release Price: $210 USD -- $290 USD

Putting another fresh spin on familiar classics, streetwear-favorite label Stussy is partnering with iconic brand Levi's to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the much-loved 501 jeans. Co-branding updates the timeless denim, boasting a double-S logo encircled in the American brand's label on the front knee and tucked underneath the back pocket for good measure. A sturdy Type II jacket harkens back to Levi's heritage, featuring Stussy’s 8-Ball logo hidden on the interior with the former label's bright red label resting on the pocket.