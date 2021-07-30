Badshah Shares Mash-Up Video of Baawla and Channa Mereya. It’s Awesome

Rapper Badshah sure knows how to promote a new song. On Thursday, he shared a mind-blowing mash-up video by overlaying his new track, Baawla, on a scene from the song Channa Mereya song featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. In the video, a solemn Ranbir is singing and dancing while Anushka, who is dressed as a bride in the scene, stands dazed. The song is from Karan Johar’s hit movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In the mash-up, when Ranbir lifts his hands and turns about, Badshah’s lines from Baawla are played. Every beat is in step with Ranbir’s moves and when the word Ghoom comes, he is seen twirling, holding the loose ends of his pagri in one hand and a mic in the other.

While sharing the post, Badshah took a jab at popular mash-up video creator, Dipraj Jadhav, saying that his job will be in “danger” now.

All these years, people have known Channa Mereya for its melody and poetic lines. However, after watching how the rapper brought together two contrasting moods in just 30 seconds, netizens were stunned.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana has appreciated Badshah’s editing skills. While some have reacted with surprising emojis, many have dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section. A few have accepted that they never thought something like this could be created. The post has received more than 9.3 lakh views till now.Baawla was released by Saga Music on YouTube on Wednesday. Apart from the Badshah, the rap song also features Uchana Amit and Samreen Kaur. It has garnered more than 12 million views, 1.13 lakh likes and thousands of comments. Fans have appreciated this peppy number, and many have said it can be the next party song.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here