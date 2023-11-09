Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.1725

The board of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of January, with investors receiving $0.1725 per share. The dividend yield will be 1.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 193% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 124.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 27%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.358 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.497. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.3% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that Badger Infrastructure Solutions' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.4% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Badger Infrastructure Solutions' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Badger Infrastructure Solutions is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Badger Infrastructure Solutions that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

