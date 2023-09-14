Badger huggers are the real enemies of British wildlife

European badger cubs

Good for Therese Coffey: she has lifted the ban on culling badgers from 2025. Her robust decision is brave, the voices opposing her shrill. It’s easy to sell furry animals, such as the badger, to a public that doesn’t experience them at close quarters. Those who do, such as dairy farmers, have a different view.

Many are convinced that the animals spread bovine TB to their carefully nurtured herds, causing infected cows to be slaughtered and businesses wrecked. People who drink milk, as most of us do, should support the dairy industry, not the sentimentalists. True, the science is complex, but it should be as much in the badgers’ interests as that of farm animals to stamp out this disease, because it causes them horrible suffering too.

The British are notoriously soppy about animals. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was started in 1824, whereas the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children did not appear until 60 years later. Today, we tolerate urban foxes, who are now a common sight, slinking around the streets of city centres that are a long way from their traditional habitat. Earlier this week it was reported that a fox has been found to have bred with a dog; admittedly that is the first time it is known to have happened and the vixen-bitch was found in rural Brazil. Still, it would raise an interesting dilemma if a case were to occur here.

I routinely see people feeding pigeons in London parks, even allowing them to hop all over them. There are too many pigeons, just as we have too many badgers. In both cases, we want to have a reasonable but not excessive number: without culling, populations can explode. Our wonderful countryside cannot survive unless a balance is kept between all its inhabitants, human and animal. Humans have to be tolerant of each other, even when their interests compete (some people love the sound of church bells and the clop of horses’ hooves, while others resent the aural intrusion). Animals must be kept in check so that no one species predominates.

It was right that legislation was introduced to protect badgers, because some evil individuals pitted them against dogs to gamble on the result; this was horrific and had to be stopped. But while there has been a dramatic rise in badger numbers, there has also been a catastrophic decline in the hedgehog. The reasons for this are mixed, but a badger’s claws are strong enough to tear a rolled-up hedgehog open, so that it can eat its insides.

Last week, when Britain was in the grip of violent temperatures, I was in Greece, suffering the effects of Storm Daniel. The little town I was staying in had its own animal problem: rampant cats – adorable when they look up at you with their soup plate eyes but not so cute when they try to get your attention by scratching your leg. The solution in some places is sterilisation.

Ultimately, there is an equally straightforward answer to bovine TB: an oral vaccine for badgers and possibly the other wild animals that can carry it. Scientists say that remains a distant prospect – but now, for the sake of both badgers and dairy farmers, we should make it a national priority.

