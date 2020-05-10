Badger Daylighting Ltd. Just Beat EPS By 13%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Badger Daylighting beat earnings, with revenues hitting CA$137m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 13%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

TSX:BAD Past and Future Earnings May 10th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Badger Daylighting's eight analysts is for revenues of CA$579.4m in 2020, which would reflect a definite 10% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 57% to CA$0.73 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CA$572.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$1.12 in 2020. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CA$31.75, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Badger Daylighting analyst has a price target of CA$36.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$30.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of analyst estimates, it looks to us as though the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting that Badger Daylighting is an easy business to forecast or that the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 10% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 13% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 0.7% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for Badger Daylighting, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Badger Daylighting. They also made no changes to their revenue estimates, implying the business is not expected to experience any major impacts to the sales trajectory in the near term, even though sales are expected to trail the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Badger Daylighting going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Badger Daylighting .

