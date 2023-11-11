Badenoch ‘fell out’ with Gove over his affair with friend

Ms Badenoch was not on speaking terms with Mr Gove earlier this year - AFP

Kemi Badenoch reportedly stopped speaking to Michael Gove after he had an affair with one of her acquaintances.

Mr Gove had a liaison with a woman, who separated from her husband, The Times reported. The relationship has since ended, according to the paper.

Mr Gove and his wife, the Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine, separated in 2021 in what was said to be an amicable divorce.

Friends of the couple said nobody else was involved in the split and the couple had simply “drifted apart”.

However, his relationship with the woman is said to have caused a “significant deterioration” in the Levelling Up Secretary’s relationship with Ms Badenoch, the Business Secretary.

Michael Gove with his wife Sarah Vine - Getty Images

During a period earlier this year, the pair were not on speaking terms, The Times reported. They are now said to have

a working relationship, but are no longer close.

The two were previously political allies, and Mr Gove supported Ms Badenoch when she ran to become leader of the Conservative party last summer.

Writing in The Sun after he was sacked by Boris Johnson in July, Mr Gove praised her “ focus, intellect and no-bulls---drive”.

“As I reflect on what it takes to deliver in government – on the mistakes I’ve made, the lessons I’ve learnt, the progress I helped secure – I know one thing is true above all. If you want to drive change, empower the right people. Kemi Badenoch has the Right Stuff,” he added.

Ms Badenoch is seen as a leading candidate to take over from Rishi Sunak as Tory leader, while Mr Gove, known as one of the most original political thinkers in the party, is overseeing projects that spell out a potential new direction for Conservatism, such as the reform of the leasehold system.

At the Conservative Party conference last month, Ms Badenoch described focus on her leadership ambitions as a “problem”. She was once viewed as a champion of the “anti-woke” cause and during her leadership campaign stated that Britain was “the best country in the world to be black”.

Mr Gove pictured at the State Opening of Parliament on November 7 - Getty Images

Mr Gove, who has led radical reforms in his departments, including within education, has pushed for legislation appealing to the centre ground, including a ban on no-fault evictions through the Renters’ Reform Bill.

While Mr Gove and Ms Badenoch are Brexiteers, she has also called herself a “classical liberal” and he has argued for a more “active” state.

In an interview with Tatler last year, Ms Vine said about her ex-husband: “Despite all the rumours, his only mistress was politics. That’s what he is in love with. He is genuinely in love with politics.”

Mr Gove declined to comment when approached by The Telegraph.

