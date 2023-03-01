Badenoch clashes with MPs over menopause discrimination law

Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch dismissed suggestions that the menopause should be given a special legally protected status, arguing that women could already make use of anti-discrimination measures based on age, sex and disability.

She said the menopause was on a long list of characteristics that campaigners had claimed should be written into the Equality Act, including “having ginger hair” or “being short”.

Ms Badenoch was responding to a call by the Commons Women and Equalities Committee to consult on adding menopause to the Equality Act list.

Labour’s Carolyn Harris questioned Kemi Badenoch’s commitment to women’s rights (Ben Birchall/PA)

In a sometimes tetchy appearance before the committee, she said it was “not a good idea” and was based on a misunderstanding of the Act.

“We have so many things that people ask for for protected characteristics – carers, single people, having ginger hair, being short, all sorts of all sorts of things that people ask for as protected characteristics.

“Creating a new special characteristic for the menopause is a complete misunderstanding of what protected characteristics are, they are immutable characteristics, we have nine of them that cover everyone.

“The menopause can be dealt with, alongside three existing ones: age, sex, and disability, because it is a health condition and many disabilities are health conditions.”

In a barbed comment Labour MP Carolyn Harris told the minister: “I think your commitment to women has been displayed quite adequately this afternoon.”

Ms Badenoch shot back: “We are free to have disagreements on how to deal with the menopause, but that in and of itself is not a display of my commitment to women. I think women know exactly how committed I am to women’s rights.”

She clashed with Tory committee chairwoman Caroline Nokes about whether the menopause was a disability, telling the MP: “Will you let me answer the question or are you just going to talk over me the entire time?

“The menopause is a condition that all women will go through at a particular age, so the menopause is not a disability. However, a particular woman’s experience of the menopause, which can be a health condition, can be so extreme as to qualify for a disability.”