Bad weather cancels flights at Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports. How things look now

Problem weather across the country is causing flight delays and cancellations on Monday at South Florida’s two major airports.

Miami International Airport reports delays and cancellations for 19 arrivals and 15 departures so far. Eleven arrivals are canceled due to flights that were affected by Sunday’s stormy weather in the area, according to MIA spokesperson Greg Chin.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Internal Airport has 70 delays and 37 cancellations as of noon Monday, according to airport spokesperson Arlene Satchell.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Across the country, more than 2,900 flights are delayed due to storms, and nearly 1,000 are canceled.

KNOW MORE: Is your Miami or Fort Lauderdale flight delayed or canceled? Here’s how to check

Severe weather and storms affect flights

Extended lightning storms near MIA Sunday afternoon and bad weather in other parts of Florida and along the East Coast led to canceled and delayed flights, Chin said.

Hundreds of people were in line Sunday night to re-book flights.

Miami International Airport @iflymia line for AA rebookings today following an afternoon storm which are VERY common during the summer. This will not be a fun summer if this becomes the norm… those two poor people will be standing there for hours! @AmericanAir needs to do better pic.twitter.com/eN3OONGRzQ — MD (@mdurinova) June 26, 2023

Flight impacts in Fort Lauderdale also because of bad weather in parts of the U.S. over the weekend and into Monday, Satchell said in an email. “However, other factors such as airline operational issues and/or federal air space traffic management initiatives may also play a factor.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter that Monday’s weather may affect flights in MIA and FLL.

KNOW MORE: Florida airports just saw lots of delays and cancellations. Will it change this summer?

Monday’s weather forecast

The National Weather Service Miami predicts thunderstorms are likely in Miami between 2 and 5 p.m. There’s a 70% chance of rain, which could amount to between tenth and a quarter of an inch of rainfall. The high is 88.

Story continues

At night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. and again after 3 a.m.

In Fort Lauderdale, showers and thunderstorms are likely between 2 and 4 p.m. and possibly after. The weather service predicts that some storms could cause heavy rainfall. There’s an 80% chance of rain and a high of 89. The rainfall amount is between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

Heading into the night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m.

Air traffic control problems in Washington, D.C.

A technical breakdown also made a mess of air travel on Sunday. The problem with a communications system for D.C.-area airports caused delays and redirects.

The FAA tweeted on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. that the issue paused departures to airports in the Washington, D.C., areas — Reagan National, Washington Dulles International, Richmond International airports in Virginia and Baltimore Washington International in Maryland — while repairs were made to a communications system at Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility.

A backup system handled communications while repairs were made, the FAA said.

Flights from the West Coast, Midwest and Florida bound for D.C.-area airports resumed about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. All other flights resumed at around 7 p.m.