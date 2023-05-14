‘Bad Sisters’ Creator Sharon Horgan Puts Pen Down For Writers Strike: “Solidarity With My WGA Brothers & Sisters”
Bad Sisters creator Sharon Horgan has joined the writers strike as preparations continue for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series.
Bad Sisters picked up the best Drama Series prize at today’s BAFTA TV Awards in London and in Horgan’s acceptance speech, she said: “Work begins and ends with the writers, so solidarity with my WGA brothers and sisters.”
A colleague of Horgan’s told Deadline that she was “engaged in the strike” and had recently joined the picket line in Los Angeles.
Season 2 of Bad Sisters is scheduled to shoot in September, so it is not immediately clear if the Writers Guild of America industrial action will delay the production.
Bad Sisters had a big night at BAFTA. It beat shows including Sherwood and The Responder to Best Drama Series.
Anne-Marie Duff won Apple’s first performance award earlier in the evening, taking home the Supporting Actress gong. Duff said she was “totally stunned” to win.
In the hotly-contested category, Duff beat big-hitters Lesley Manville (Sherwood) and Fiona Shaw (Andor), along with newcomers Adelayo Adebayo (The Responder), and Top Boy duo Jasmine Jobson and Saffron Hocking.
