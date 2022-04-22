‘The Bad Guys’ Swipes $1.1 Million at Thursday Box Office

Brian Welk
·2 min read
DreamWorks/Universal

Universal’s animated family film “The Bad Guys” made $1.15 million at the Thursday box office from preview screenings beginning at 5:00 p.m. at 3,000 theaters. It opens on approximately 4,000 screens this weekend.

“The Bad Guys” opens alongside two other non-franchise movies that are hoping to drum up specialty attention at the box office, including Lionsgate’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a meta comedy starring Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage, and Focus Features’ “The Northman,” a stylish Viking epic from director Robert Eggers.

“Massive Talent” brought in $835K in its preview screenings Thursday, and it will open Friday in 3,036 North American locations. And “The Northman” made $1.35 million across 2,700 theaters with previews that began at 7 p.m. “The Northman” opens on 3,214 screens this weekend.

All three films have been very well reviewed, yet early projections are low for all three, with “The Bad Guys” tracking for a start in the mid-teens, “The Northman” at $10-12 million and “Massive Talent” at a disappointing $6-7 million.

For some comparisons, starting with “The Bad Guys,” DreamWorks Animation’s “Abominable” from September 2019 made 650,000 in its preview screenings before opening to $20.9 million.

“The Bad Guys” is a DreamWorks Animation film based on the book series by Aaron Blabey. The film follows a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws who are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. The film features the voice talents of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh and Alex Borstein, and it is directed by Pierre Perifel, an animator on the “Kung Fu Panda” films making his directorial debut.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is a comedy that stars Nicolas Cage as a version of himself, playing a world famous actor strapped for cash who takes a job with a wealthy superfan (Pedro Pascal) and finds himself caught up in the cross hairs of a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish). The film is directed and co-written by Tom Gornican based on a script that once landed on the Black List.

“The Northman” is directed by “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” director Robert Eggers and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. The film follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder.

More to come…

