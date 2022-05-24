'As bad as it gets': Why what hit Ottawa was worse than the ice storm or the tornadoes

·4 min read
Hydro Ottawa shared this photo on social media showing a toppled Hydro One transmission tower near the Hunt Club Road exit off Highway 417. It's one of four towers Hydro One says were crumbled by storms that hit the area Saturday. (Hydro Ottawa/Twitter - image credit)
Hydro Ottawa shared this photo on social media showing a toppled Hydro One transmission tower near the Hunt Club Road exit off Highway 417. It's one of four towers Hydro One says were crumbled by storms that hit the area Saturday. (Hydro Ottawa/Twitter - image credit)

Four massive steel transmission towers that sit crumpled near Ottawa hint at the scope of the challenge facing crews in the wake of Saturday's massive storm, as they work to restore power to tens of thousands of residents.

Those Hydro One towers, or what's left of them, also stand as proof just how ferocious the winds that battered the region were — and how vulnerable the city's power grid can be.

They're evidence of a weather event that Bryce Conrad, CEO of Hydro Ottawa, said was worse than the ice storm of 1998 and the tornadoes that tore through the area in 2018.

"Those [towers] are meant to withstand ice loading and massive winds, and they collapsed like children's toys," he said.

While the ice storm 24 years ago coated areas of eastern Ontario and toppled towers too, it was largely a rural event locally, Conrad explained, when asked why Saturday's storm was worse.

The six tornados that cut through the Ottawa-Gatineau region four years ago wiped out the Merivale transmission station and damaged some poles, leaving Barrhaven and other places in the dark. But Conrad said they knew it was only a matter of getting power back from the provincial grid to light the community back up.

This storm was different.

"There's not a single square inch of our service territory that has not been impacted adversely by this event," said Conrad.

"This is as bad as it gets."

An estimated 110,000 people are still waiting for the lights to come back on, officials said at a Monday afternoon press conference.

All available employees and contractors have been working around the clock, said Joseph Muglia, the director of system operations and grid automation for Hydro Ottawa. Reinforcements have been called in from Kingston, Ont., the Greater Toronto Area and New Brunswick.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

They've been focused on restoring power to critical institutions such as hospitals and the water treatment plant, before pivoting to large neighbourhoods where they can get "the biggest bang for our buck," Muglia said on Sunday.

Both the local and provincial grid have sustained extensive damage, he added.

"This storm, however brief, was very destructive."

Hundreds of broken poles

Hydro Ottawa has provided estimates ranging from 160 to 200 broken poles, listing downed trees and damaged infrastructure among other obstacles to getting the power back on.

Conrad suggested it could take two to four more days of around-the-clock work, but even then there will be pockets of homes so damaged that crews won't risk re-energizing them.

Hydro One is grappling with damage of its own. Spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa said there are an "astonishing" 800 broken poles across Ontario, and counting.

The huge transmission towers now bent as if they're "made out of paper" were part of the system that delivers power to Ottawa, she said, before being distributed by the local grid.

"It's like the superhighway, it's like your 400-series," Baccega Rosa explained. "It is moving energy from where it's generated to where it needs to go."

While they're not the only reason the power is out, they are an important piece of the puzzle, she said.

Baccega Rosa compared the repairs to building with Lego bricks, explaining that fixing a power outage isn't as simple as getting a hydro truck to your house.

Instead, it needs to be done in sequence, or crews will be working backwards.

"You need to lay the foundation," she said. "We need to repair the big lines first, in order to repair the secondary lines and then right down to the one you see on your street."

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

No right answer

According to Conrad, as more downed trees are removed in Ottawa, workers are uncovering more and more damage.

Even when they're confident the feeder line is ready to be energized, they're being "uber-cautious" and will re-patrol the area rather than risk someone dying or sparking a fire, he said.

The scale of the damage has led some to suggest there must be a better way to do things, but Conrad said buried lines in Ottawa's Trend-Arlington were also wrecked by the tornado in 2018.

And, while it's easy to pick on wooden poles, a more robust, more expensive alternative along Hawthorne Avenue came down during Saturday's storm too, he noted.

Kristy Nease/CBC
Kristy Nease/CBC

"We don't really know what the hell hit us," said Conrad. "Whatever it was, it took down composite poles that are 65 feet tall."

Asked what could prevent future mass outages in the future, he let out a sigh.

"I would love to tell you I have a perfect plan so this never happens again," Conrad said. "I wish I had the right answer. I wouldn't have to be working."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • A United Airlines worker picked a fight with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Former Wild prospect Kris Foucault saves girl from drowning

    Former NHL prospect saved a six-year-old girl from drowning while on vacation in the Bahamas.