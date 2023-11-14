How bad is food waste in the US? New study reveals problem and what you can do.

Desert Community Compost composts the food waste from St. Margaret's food banks and is using this compost for a garden on the church's campus in Palm Desert, Calif., on Dec. 8, 2021.

The “largest known” representative study of food waste in the United States has revealed every states’ habits when it comes to discarding groceries and more new insights that may help to confront climate change.

According to authors of the study published Monday, targeting unnecessary food waste has been identified as a top solution in confronting the threat of climate change and rising global temperatures, so understanding the scale of the issue and Americans’ behaviors, attitudes and knowledge about food waste is crucial.

The study surveyed households in all 50 states and found the states with the highest and lowest average levels of household waste (defined as any food disposed of at home in trash bins, drains, garbage disposals, compost piles, or as animal feed).

The study was directed and funded by the MITRE Independent Research and Development Program and developed in partnership with Ohio State University, World Wildlife Fund, ReFED, Natural Resources Defense Council and Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic.

Why is food waste a big problem?

There are several reasons why food waste is a problem.

Millions more Americans didn't have enough to eat in 2022 compared to 2021, representing the largest increase in food insecurity and hunger nationwide in more than a decade, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last month.

Food waste also drives climate change. Rotting foods that make their way to our landfills create an abundance of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas and one of the driving forces behind global warming. Additionally, land, water, labor, and energy are all required to produce food goes to waste when food is unused.

What are 5 facts about food waste revealed by the survey?

The price of food is the primary food-related concern among 81% of U.S. households, yet only 33% are aware the average American household could save at least $1,500 per year by eliminating food waste. The most expensive and environmentally impactful food category, protein, represents 10% of waste. Much of the food we waste is fully safe and edible. One in 10 U.S. households worry about health risks associated with eating leftovers with no signs of spoilage and therefore tend to waste more food. People who often or always throw away food that has passed its date label waste over twice as much food per week (8.9 cups) as those who never or rarely throw away past date food. Households with higher levels of education, higher levels of income, and lower age tend to waste more food. Households with children tend to waste more food per week (8.5 cups) than those without children (5.1), and rate food cost as their highest food-related concern.

Which states produce the most food waste?

Arkansas, Maryland and Illinois were found to have the highest average levels of household waste, and Wyoming, Idaho, and Maine had the lowest average amount. The survey findings are preliminary and additional research is needed to better understand reasons for differences between states, authors noted.

What changes can be made and how popular are the ideas?

When presented with 12 possible policies that could be implemented in their communities, respondents’ top five choices on actions they would like were:

Businesses to be required to donate surplus food (49%)

Food waste education within local schools (47%)

Businesses to receive tax credits or deductions for donating food (44%)

Public food waste education and outreach (e.g., public service announcements, educational campaigns, and workshops) (40%)

Businesses and individuals to be protected if they donate food and the recipient becomes ill (32%)

What are 10 ways to reduce food waste?

Packaged hams fill refrigerated shelves on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at Gray's Food.

Ultimately, households are responsible for nearly half of the total surplus of food waste, according to ReFED, so here are 10 ways to reduce food waste at home, according to the the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Make a list each week of what needs to be used up and plan upcoming meals around it. Properly store fruits, vegetables, proteins, herbs and condiments for maximum freshness, better taste and a longer shelf life. Most veggies, especially those that could wilt (such as leafy greens, carrots, cucumbers, and broccoli) should go in the high humidity drawer of the fridge. Many common fruits can cause other produce to ripen faster and should be stored away. The EPA recommends storing condiments in the refrigerator door because it's the warmest part of the fridge. Store meat, poultry, and fish on the lower shelves. Some produce, such as potatoes, eggplant, winter squash, onions, and garlic, should be stored in a cool, dry, dark, and well-ventilated place. Make your shopping list based on how many meals you’ll eat at home and include quantities. Consider how often you will eat out, if you plan to eat frozen precooked meals, and if you will eat leftovers (according to the study, one of the most effective strategies to reduce household food waste is eating leftovers). Freeze, pickle, dehydrate, can, or make jam/jelly from surplus fruits and vegetables (especially abundant seasonal produce). Purchase imperfect produce or upcycled products (which are made from ingredients that might have otherwise gone to waste). Learn the difference between “sell-by,” “use-by,” “best-by,” and expiration dates. If unspoiled, stale bread can be used for things like french toast or croutons, beet greens can be sautéed for a side dish, and vegetable scraps can be used for soup stock.. You’ll avoid wasting these items and create new favorite meals. Wait to wash berries, cherries, and grapes until you’re ready to eat them to prevent mold. Don’t leave perishable food at room temperature for more than two hours. Compost food scraps rather than throwing them away and donate safe, untouched food to your local food banks to help those in need.

You can also use MITRE's Food Waste Tracker app, available on Android and iOS devices, which you can use to track your household food waste.

