‘Bad error’: VAR missed clear penalty in Forest’s defeat by United, claims Cooper

Steve Cooper, the Nottingham Forest manager, said Harry Maguire should have been penalised for handling in the area in a potentially gamechanging moment of Manchester United’s 2-0 victory at the City Ground.

Erik ten Hag praised his players’ adaptability, after Marcel Sabitzer was injured in the warmup, as goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot enabled United to climb to third place in the Premier League before their cup games, away against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final second leg and Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final, and a visit to fifth-placed Tottenham on Thursday week.

Forest remain in the relegation zone on goal difference, with their winless run now 10 games.

At 0-0, and United still finding their feet with three-quarters of a new defence following injuries to Raphaël Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, Renan Lodi’s corner hit Maguire on the arm. Maguire had already been booked for hauling down Taiwo Awoniyi.

Cooper said: “I am not going to say it is the absolute reason why we lost the game but I think it is a definite penalty from Maguire and possibly a second yellow card and could be a gamechanger.

“It is not the reason why we lost and I am not going to hide behind a penalty decision, but I do think it is a really, really, really bad error. One, from the referee on the pitch, but [let’s give him the] benefit of the doubt from that angle and [with] bodies around the ball, but for VAR not to give it.”

United are undefeated when Casemiro, who returned here from a four‑game ban in the Premier League, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes have started this season but Sabitzer’s late withdrawal tested the squad’s rhythm.

Ten Hag said: “When Marcel’s dropping out – we’re really happy with his performances in the last games – when you bring on Christian it’s not a disadvantage for your team and he proved it.

“You see how quickly things can change. Last week we had nine top-fit defenders, today we had four. We are one of the few teams in three competitions in Europe.

“We are in a lot of games, we need the numbers to stay in those competitions because we want to bring a good team every time on to the pitch. Today was one step; Thursday, we have to go again, and Sunday we go again.”