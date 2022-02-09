‘A bad dream’: Nepalis who made UK’s PPE speak out on claims of abusive working conditions

Alice McCool
·7 min read

“I don’t have any dreams for the future because every dream depends on money,” says Resham, a 45-year-old from Banke, a district in Nepal bordering the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. “Time is passing and I’m getting older. Whatever comes my way, I will face it and go ahead with life.”

Last year, Resham returned to Nepal after spending 10 years working at Supermax, a company producing medical gloves in Malaysia. In October, the US banned imports from Supermax based on evidence “that indicates the use of forced labour”, and the month after, Canada terminated its contracts. The UK, meanwhile, has named the British subsidiary of Supermax as an approved supplier in a new £6bn contract for gloves for NHS workers.

Like hundreds of thousands of Nepali workers, Resham travelled to Malaysia in search of a decent salary to send home. But after a decade, he returned with nothing. “It’s nice to be back with my family, but I worry about how to face my responsibilities,” says Resham, who needs to pay for his two teenage sons to finish their secondary education.

A judicial review of the UK government’s contract award has been filed by Wilson Solicitors, the firm representing a group of workers, and co-claimants the Citizens, a media nonprofit that has investigated UK government contracts awarded through the pandemic.

Nusrat Uddin, a partner at Wilson Solicitors, says: “This case is believed to be the first of its kind in the sense that it’s challenging the UK government’s own due diligence in relation to the products they are procuring, and how the processes they have in place adhere to legislation they have enacted themselves.”

In 2015, Supermax was awarded part of a £320m to £375m contract to supply gloves to the NHS. In April 2020, the company then won an individual contract for £311m, awarded without tender due to emergency pandemic regulations. Criticisms of the company’s labour standards were well known when, in December 2021, they won a share of the £6bn NHS Supply Chain framework agreement.

“It’s not fair,” says Saroj*, 27. “Instead of supporting these Malaysian companies, the UK should support workers who say they have been abused in the past and are being abused currently.”

Resham and Saroj are among six former Supermax workers from Nepal interviewed about their time working in Malaysia. The men are mainly from rural areas and grew up in farming communities. Most did not finish or attend school due to their families’ financial situations. They travelled to Malaysia to provide for parents, siblings, spouses and children. But the repatriated workers allege they experienced poor working and living conditions at Supermax, including abuse, detention and salary deductions. Without access to their passports, and on reduced salaries, with debts to recruitment companies, most had no choice but to stay.

When he was younger, Resham worked as a police officer in his village, but resigned after his family was violently targeted due to his position during the Maoist insurgency in Nepal.

This led him to seek work abroad, eventually choosing Malaysia after a recruitment company told him that the “pay, weather, culture and working environment is good”.

According to a 2017 report by Amnesty International, many Nepali migrant workers become “trapped in a vicious cycle of debt and exploitation”, with two-thirds of those surveyed paying excessive or illegal recruitment fees.

Dil, a 32-year-old former worker from Nepal’s hilly Dhankuta district, describes how he felt Supermax was a difficult place “to talk with anyone or form friendships”. He says workers at the firm were “fired and abused” for raising concerns or making small mistakes, such as going to the toilet without a pass. Dil was fined four times for “not having a proper haircut”.

According to Resham, after “official deductions” for food, accommodation and bills, as well as “unofficial deductions”, such as the haircut fine, he would be left with about £130 each month – well under half of his salary. As well as salary cuts, Resham claims he experienced detention and physical assault for speaking out about conditions, such as the low-quality food, the cost of which was deducted from their salaries.

“As I’m speaking right now, it feels like I’m talking about a bad dream,” says Saroj, who tried to get sent home from Supermax by staying at his hostel rather than going to work. “I thought it was better to go back to Nepal instead of working at a company that was abusive and gave a very small income,” he claimed. Saroj says that as he was not working, he wasn’t allowed meals supplied by the factory. At the time, factory meals were automatically deducted from workers’ salaries, limiting their access to food. His friends snuck him some food, but his plan of being sent home failed. He says the company “said I would only be allowed food if I start working again. So I finally decided to rejoin the job”.

Due to the pandemic and rising demand for gloves, working days at Supermax increased from 12 to 14–15 hours and workers were not allowed to travel home easily, Sitaram, 36, told the Citizens. “They held our passports forever … I definitely consider their behaviour to be forced labour,” claimed Sitaram, who was unable to go home when his father died last year.

Instead of supporting these Malaysian companies, the UK should support workers who say they have been abused

Saroj, former Supermax worker

“After I requested for urgent repatriation, they suspended me and kept me at the hostel for one month without any salary,” he claims, adding that as part of Hindu culture he needed to be at the funeral as his father’s only son. “The company always used the pandemic as an excuse to hold us, I think, because if we went back, their workforce would be reduced and they wouldn’t be able to produce the gloves,” alleges Resham.

“We completely appreciate that there is a global pandemic and there is an increased demand for PPE gloves,” says Uddin. “However, this government has championed itself as being world-leading in the fight against modern slavery, so that same government should surely be ensuring that the products that they are buying to protect their own citizens and medical staff are not being made by putting those across the other side of the globe in dire conditions.”

After bans by the US and Canada, independent audits by those countries are being carried out at the Malaysian facilities. Earlier this month, Supermax announced that it was reimbursing recruitment fees to former workers, improving conditions and raising its minimum wage.

Related: UK faces legal action for approving firm accused of using forced labour as PPE supplier

Wilson Solicitors’ judicial review application states that in September 2021, “NHS Supply Chain received a detailed summary of evidence underpinning growing concerns about Supermax.” After the US decision to ban imports from Supermax, the company gave assurances to the UK that “three audits of its factories were under way and that the results could be provided”. Yet “inexplicably” the UK did not wait for the audits’ findings, finalising its assessment and awarding Supermax the contract.

Supermax was approached for comment on this article on 1 February but did not respond. Two days later, the repatriated workers interviewed for this article were contacted by an affiliate of Supermax with an offer of compensation.

In a statement on 8 February confirming that compensation would be paid, Supermax said it was setting up “a sinking fund to ensure that it remediates these former workers and all other eligible workers according to the revised eligibility criteria for remediation”. The statement said the company had “implemented a one-off RM5,000 [Malaysian ringgit] ex gratia payment to all its workers and shall add a further element of interest on the amount of past recruitment-related fees and costs paid by workers”.

Reports from workers on the current conditions at the factory are mixed. Some claim that those who complained about conditions during an audit three months ago have received death threats from a Supermax supervisor. But one former worker, Jugal, 30, says that friends who remain at the factories are “happy because so many things have improved”, such as workers being allowed to bring their phones into the factories and eat their own food, as well as not having their salaries deducted.

A spokesperson for NHS Supply Chain told the Guardian: “We take any allegations of this nature very seriously and do not hesitate to investigate claims made against manufacturers. A proper due diligence process is carried out before awarding any suppliers on to our frameworks and we follow the highest legal and ethical standards. We cannot comment further at this stage due to the ongoing legal proceedings.”

* Some names have been changed to protect identities

This story was published in collaboration with media nonprofit the Citizens. John Lubbock and Uma Bista contributed to reporting

Sign up for a different view with our Global Dispatch newsletter – a roundup of our top stories from around the world, recommended reads, and thoughts from our team on key development and human rights issues, delivered to your inbox every two weeks:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann wins bronze in women's 3,000m speed skating at Beijing Games

    Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre event on Saturday.

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Olympic dad goes viral for NSFW interview after daughter's historic gold medal

    When your daughter wins her country's first-ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics, you can say whatever you want.

  • Norway takes Olympic gold in 3-way sprint in biathlon relay

    ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics. Boe, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win in 1 hour, 6 seconds. “With the 2-kilometer course here, I knew it

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Max Parrot wins Canada's first gold of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Max Parrot claimed gold in men's slopestyle, while countryman Mark McMorris earned bronze.

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Chinese guard drags journalist away in middle of live Olympic report

    Dutch journalist Sjoerd den Daas was rudely interrupted while reporting live from the Olympics.