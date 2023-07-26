Bad day for Kansas City Royals pitchers: Zack Greinke’s start & Daniel Lynch injury news

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor was just 4 years old when Kansas City Royals starter Zack Greinke made his MLB debut.

Naylor, a talented youngster, got the best of the 20-year veteran on Tuesday. Naylor hit two home runs to propel the Guardians to a 5-1 victory at Progressive Field.

In the third inning, Naylor gave the Guardians an early 1-0 lead. He laced a 90.4 mph fastball over the right-field wall. The blast traveled 430 feet and had a 109.4 mph exit velocity.

Naylor finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. It was his first multi-home run game of his career.

Grienke, who dealt with a shoulder issue earlier this month, allowed four runs in five innings of work. He allowed four hits and struck out one batter in the outing.

The Royals collected five hits. Third baseman Nicky Lopez added the lone run in the fifth inning. KC was 1 for 4 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.

Guardians starter Aaron Civale earned his fourth victory. He pitched eight innings and allowed one run.

The Royals fell to 29-74.

Here are more notables from Tuesday’s game:

Nicky Lopez ties game in fifth inning

The Royals pulled even with the Guardians in the fifth. Lopez hit an RBI single to drive home second baseman Michael Massey.

Massey reached with a one-out single off Civale. He stole second base and raced to third on a throwing error. Lopez hit a 77 mph curveball up the middle to put KC on the board.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Lopez was hitting .280 (30 for 107) at Progressive Field. It was tied for his highest average at any ballpark.

Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV has injury setback

Daniel Lynch IV — who recently added the IV to his jersey in a special tribute — will undergo additional testing on his left shoulder. The Royals decided to shut down his activity after he was unable to complete a recent bullpen session.

Lynch is on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. He also dealt with a previous shoulder injury earlier this season. The injury sidelined him for nearly two months to start the 2023 campaign.

“He had a setback yesterday and was unable to finish his pen,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “We shut him down and we are going to get some follow-up testing in the next couple of days.”

This season, Lynch is 3-4 with a 4.69 ERA. He made nine starts with 52 1/3 innings of work.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their three-game series against the Guardians. Rookie pitcher Alec Marsh will start Wednesday afternoon against Gavin Williams.