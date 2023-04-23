Bad Bunny's Second Coachella Set Included An Apology To Harry Styles For Previous 'Diss'

Bad Bunny and Harry Styles

Bad Bunny took the opportunity to apologise to Harry Styles during his second headlining performance at Coachella, over a supposed “diss” that was inadvertently included in his previous set.

Last week, Bad Bunny closed the show on the first night of the California music festival, where he performed a string of his global hits.

As part of his video backdrop during one number, a tweet was shown which read: “Benito [Martínez Ocasio,the singer’s legal name] could do As It Was but Harry could never do El Apagon.”

When the tweet began to pick up attention online, Bad Bunny was quick to insist he had nothing to do with its inclusion, and it later transpired that only a picture included in the tweet, rather than its text, was supposed to have made it onto the screen.

On Friday night, Bad Bunny returned to Coachella for his second headlining set, during which the offending tweet was replaced with a message from the Puerto Rican star to the former One Direction member.

“Sorry Harry,” the message read. “It was a mistake from my team. We love you.”

Bad Bunny has been the number one artist on the streaming platform for the past three years, with his latest album Un Verano Sin Tí earning him an Album Of The Year nomination at this year’s Grammys (incidentally, this award ended up going to Harry Styles for his third release Harry’s House).

The Latin trap musician was one of three headliners announced for this year’s Coachella, alongside K-pop outfit Blackpink and singer Frank Ocean.

However, Frank was unable to perform his second headlining slot due to an injury, and was replaced by rock group Blink 182.

