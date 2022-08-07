Bad Bunny still can't believe his 'Bullet Train' role required trying to screen kill Brad Pitt

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Growing up in a small town in Puerto Rico where he worked as a grocery bagger, the rapper known as Bad Bunny had big dreams about not only making music, but movies.

The music dreams have come true for the two-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar. This weekend, Bad Bunny hits his movie goal with his first major film role in "Bullet Train."

It's a scene-stealing appearance the 28-year-old musician could never have imagined: He plays the Wolf, an assassin trying to kill Brad Pitt's rival assassin Ladybug on a Japanese high-speed train.

"I have always dreamed about making movies and acting," Bad Bunny told USA TODAY last week before walking the "Bullet Train" pink carpet for his first Hollywood premiere. "But I never, ever had a dream where I was trying to kill Brad Pitt in a movie scene."

'Got in trouble for that one': Brad Pitt reveals his best stunt secrets before 'Bullet Train'

Cross that off the bucket list for Bad Bunny, who has spent the last seven weeks on the Billboard 200 chart with his latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti" before kicking off his appropriately named World's Hottest Tour this weekend in Orlando, Florida.

After a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in "F9" and a role as Mexican drug trafficker Kitty Páez in Netflix’s "Narcos: Mexico," Bad Bunny jumped at the chance to play the revenge-seeking, knife-wielding Wolf. Credited under his real name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, he utters few words but shows off impressive stunt fighting with Pitt in their climatic battle.

"It was intense, three weeks of training and fighting, getting ready with a lot of physical exercise and choreography," says Bad Bunny, who insists neither actor took a hit in the screen battle. "Nobody was damaged. Maybe it was the adrenalin. But I wouldn't have cared if I had been hurt by Brad Pitt."

Director David Leitch credits Bad Bunny's effective performance to his dance ability.

'To me, a dress is a dress': Bad Bunny dishes on breaking gender norms through fashion

Ladybug (Brad Pitt, left) and the Wolf (Bad Bunny) tussle on a high-speed transport in director David Leitch's action comedy &quot;Bullet Train.&quot;
Ladybug (Brad Pitt, left) and the Wolf (Bad Bunny) tussle on a high-speed transport in director David Leitch's action comedy "Bullet Train."

"He's an incredibly physical actor, but it was his natural ability to understand choreography which makes it work," says Leitch. "He took to it quickly."

Even Pitt was wowed. "He has all my respect. Bad Bunny jumped in there and rolled with it," the actor says. "He understood the joke, and it was all just funny. He crushed it."

Look out for future crushings, because the action roles are stacking up. In April, Bad Bunny was tapped as the first Latino actor to headline a Marvel action movie in "El Muerto" (out in 2024).

Bad Bunny, who made his WWE premiere at a WrestleMania event last year, is honored to play the first major Latino superhero, the wrestler El Muerto.

Bad Bunny is Marvel's Latino hero 'El Muerto': Viola Davis teases 'real-life Black Panther'

"People know I'm always working for and representing the Latino community and the Puerto Rican culture with my music. Now it's the Marvel Universe. It makes me so proud," says Bad Bunny, who jokes about not hearing from any of his fellow Marvel superheroes. "I'm still waiting for The Hulk to DM me on Twitter."

To get hulked up for his own role, Bad Bunny will have to fit in time in the training room.

"I need to get bigger and stronger," says Bad Bunny. "I've got to figure out how I'm going to train while I'm doing a world tour. It's going to be hard."

'Bullet Train' review: Brad Pitt charms, but his A-list action flick mostly goes off the rails

Bad Bunny thrilled fans with a three pre-tour shows in San Juan, including this one on July 28, 2022.
Bad Bunny thrilled fans with a three pre-tour shows in San Juan, including this one on July 28, 2022.

There are more roles in the pipeline, he hints.

"You're going to see me acting in movies more," he says. "There's some secret stuff going on there."

But Bad Bunny makes it clear that rumors of any music retirement – partially based the title of his third album and companion tour, "El Último Tour Del Mundo" ("The Last Tour in the World") – are greatly exaggerated.

"I'm never going to retire from music. I've been making music since forever, long before the fame, and I will continue to make music forever," says Bad Bunny. "But maybe I'll stop touring, the media, the albums. I need to take time to enjoy everything I have done."

Three pre-tour surprise concerts last month in San Juan, with a stadium of fans jumping, singing and dancing, was "one of the most special moments in my career," the hometown hero says.

Who's playing Kang, Namor and more? Meet 5 new faces who loom large in Marvel's future

The cast of &quot;Bullet Train&quot; pose on the red carpet at the film's premiere: From left, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz and director David Leitch.
The cast of "Bullet Train" pose on the red carpet at the film's premiere: From left, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz and director David Leitch.

"Everything I do is with passion and love. I feel proud of all my work." Bad Bunny says. "Sometimes I feel on top of the world. But I'm still here on the Earth, in my place."

That sometimes humble place also comes with the swagger of the still-ascending superstar. When the fashion head-turner is asked what he'll don next to Pitt on the premiere carpet, he makes clear that's one battle he won't lose.

"I don't know what I'm going to wear tonight," Bad Bunny says smiling. "The only thing I know is that I'm going to look better than him."

Ranked: Every Marvel superhero movie (including the new 'Thor: Love and Thunder')

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, arrives at the premiere of &quot;Bullet Train&quot; on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CAPM140
Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, arrives at the premiere of "Bullet Train" on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CAPM140

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bad Bunny 'never' dreamed of brawling Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Brad Pitt talks renegade 'Troy' ATV ride for arrow target practice: 'We got in trouble for that'

    Brad Pitt reveals the joys, falls and El Camino crashes of his history with ex-stunt double David Leitch, who directs Pitt's new film "Bullet Train."

  • Yet more human remains found as drought shrinks Lake Mead reservoir

    Fourth set of skeletal remains, as yet unidentified, discovered at Swim Beach in Nevada as lake hits lowest level in 80 years

  • Woman and husband chase off naked intruder trying to sexually assault her, NY cops say

    The man is accused of scaling a building and breaking into their home through a second-story porch.

  • Oscars 2023: Best Actor Predictions

    Austin Butler and Bill Nighy hope to land their first Oscar nods against Oscar-winners Brad Pitt, Colin Firth, and Daniel Kaluuya.

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto FC completes two side deals to seal return of Richie Laryea on loan

    Toronto FC confirmed the return of Canadian fullback/wingback Richie Laryea on Friday on loan from England's Nottingham Forrest. To get Laryea, Toronto made side-deals involving at least US$350,000 in general allocation money with FC Dallas and FC Cincinnati to move up the allocation order, which MLS uses as a mechanism for former MLS players returning to the league after leaving on a transfer fee of US$500,000 or more. Toronto sent US$225,000 in general allocation money ($175,000 in 2022 and $5

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is