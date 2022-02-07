Bad Bunny Rides a Jet Ski Nearly Naked in Jacquemus Campaign

WORLD’S HOTTEST CAMPAIGN STAR: Simon Porte Jacquemus is teasing his next collection with a campaign featuring Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny.

The French designer is a big fan of Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, who is preparing to embark on his first stadium tour this year, billed the “World’s Hottest Tour.”

More from WWD

Known for his eclectic and gender-fluid style, the musician appears in a series of images promoting the upcoming “Le Splash” collection, due to be unveiled soon, though Jacquemus has not yet set a date for the presentation.

Bad Bunny in the teaser campaign for the Jacquemus “Le Splash” collection. - Credit: Tom Kneller/Courtesy of Jacquemus

Tom Kneller/Courtesy of Jacquemus

Bad Bunny is seen horsing around with a water hose in a fluorescent green suit; showing off his biceps in a pink minidress with baby blue slide heels; rollerblading in pink-and-white gingham Bermuda shorts, and riding a jet ski wearing nothing but a pink life jacket. He sports a lone hair braid embellished with a heart-shaped turquoise charm printed with the Jacquemus logo.

The campaign was shot in Miami by Tom Kneller and styled by Zoey Radford Scott. The duo previously worked on the images for the brand’s “L’Amour” collection.

Bad Bunny in the teaser campaign for the Jacquemus “Le Splash” collection. - Credit: Tom Kneller/Courtesy of Jacquemus

Tom Kneller/Courtesy of Jacquemus

In 2020 Jacquemus revealed he would show his coed collections on the Paris men’s calendar in January and June, with merchandise landing in stores immediately afterward. But the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the calendar and he did not present a collection during the recent Paris Fashion Week for men’s fall collections.

His last show, in July 2021, was held on an abstract set designed to evoke a mountain and featured the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid in micro-cardigans fastened with a metallic Jacquemus nameplate.

SEE ALSO:

Bottling Up Sunshine: Jacquemus Said in Beauty Deal With Puig

Jacquemus Pink 2 Holiday Capsule: What to Know, Photos

Jacquemus Opens 24/24 Convenience Store Style Pop-up

Story continues

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.