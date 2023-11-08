Bad Bunny not happy about AI track using his voice

The rapper is definitely not a happy bunny about the new AI track using his voice

Rapper Bad Bunny has released a furious rant about a viral TikTok song that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to replicate his voice.

The track NostalgIA has hundreds of thousands of views and also uses vocals from Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee.

In a post on his WhatsApp channel, Bad Bunny said anyone who liked the song should leave the group.

"You don't deserve to be my friends," the singer wrote in Spanish. "I don't want them on the tour either."

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican artist also used expletives to describe the track in the post on WhatsApp, where he has 19 million followers.

The uploader suggests it was made using AI platform FlowGPT.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is rumoured to be in a relationship with model Kendall Jenner - but the pair haven't confirmed this publicly.

BBC Newsbeat has approached Bad Bunny's record label for a comment about the AI track.

Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee haven't publicly commented on it, but Newsbeat has reached out to them too.

It's not the first time stars have hit out at AI-generated tracks.

In April, Drake and The Weeknd had their voices cloned for Heart On My Sleeve by a creator known as @ghostwriter.

The song went viral online and later had to be removed from Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer after Drake said it was "the final straw".

The software works by analysing huge amounts of music in order to create something new - but there are currently no clear laws in place about who owns the copyright.

However, some people in the industry have said AI can be a useful tool for creating music and the technology should be embraced.

In an interview with the BBC, the boss of Spotify said it wouldn't ban AI tracks from the platform, but drew the line at artists' voices being cloned.

Story continues

Newsbeat logo

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.