Bad Bunny kisses male backup dancer, takes home VMA for Artist of the Year

Sara Netzley
·2 min read

Bad Bunny had a good Sunday, as he performed for a packed house at Yankee Stadium, kissed a guy, kissed a girl, and then capped off the evening by taking home an MTV Video Music Award for Artist of the Year.

The smooches happened during his performance of "Tití Me Preguntó," the Dembow song off Bad Bunny's fifth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

In a move reminiscent of Madonna kissing  Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs, the Puerto Rican rapper first kissed the female dancer on his right, then turned his head to kiss the male dancer on his left.

Bad Bunny MTV VMAs performance
Bad Bunny MTV VMAs performance

MTV Bad Bunny smooches his male backup dancer during a performance of 'Tití Me Preguntó'

Following his performance, Bad Bunny was joined onstage by former New York Knicks forward and fellow Puerto Rican Carmelo Anthony, who presented him with his Moonperson trophy.

"I always knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang, and my language," the four-time 2022 VMA nominee told the crowd in Spanish. "I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world."

In addition to Artist of the Year, Bad Bunny was also nominated for Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti, Best Latin Song for "Tití Me Preguntó," and Song of the Summer for "Me Porto Bonito" alongside Chencho Corleone.

Prior to 2022, Bad Bunny had been nominated for a total of five VMAs, including Song of the Summer in 2018, Best Latin Video in 2019 and 2020, and two Best Latin Video nods in 2021.

In April, Sony Pictures announced that Bad Bunny would play El Muerto, the first Latino character to lead a Marvel live-action film. El Muerto is a super-powered wrestler from the Spider-verse.

"I love wrestling. I grew up watching it and now I'm a wrestler," Bad Bunny said said during an April appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "This is why I love this character. I think it's the perfect role to me. It will be epic."

Bad Bunny also appears in David Leitch's action-comedy Bullet Train, which opened at No. 1 at the North American box office earlier this month.

