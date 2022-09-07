Bad Bunny, Karol G, more Spanish-language artists dominate Spotify's most streamed songs of summer

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
Summer 2022 was filled with plenty of música.

Spotify released its 2022 Songs of Summer lists Wednesday, which show the top 20 songs listeners had on repeat between May 29 and Aug. 29, both in the U.S. and globally.

And Spanish-language music came out on top. Ten of the 20 most streamed summer songs globally were in Spanish, and six of the most streamed summer songs in the U.S. follow suit.

While Harry Styles' "As It Was" came out on top as the most streamed song this summer globally, Bad Bunny had the top Spanish song on the list with "Me Porto Bonito" featuring Chencho Corleone at No. 3. Bad Bunny had a total of seven songs on the list from his latest "Un Verano Sin Ti" album.

"Me Porto Bonito" is also the Song of the Summer in 14 Latin American countries including Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and the Dominican Republic, according to a Spotify news release.

More artists leading this summer of music in Spanish include Colombian stars Karol G and Shakira, and Puerto Rican reggaeton artists Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez, who each had songs that charted on Spotify's global summer list.

(From left) Bad Bunny, Karol G and Shakira are among some of the sizzling Spanish-language artists who had the highest-streaming songs on Spotify this summer.
In the U.S., Bad Bunny, Corleone, Alejandro and Bomba Estéro also had some of the highest-streaming songs this summer.

Bad Bunny's dominance on these lists shouldn't come as a surprise. The "Un Verano Sin Ti" emcee has been the most streamed artist on Spotify for the past two years, Spotify trend host Lea Palmieri previously told USA TODAY.

The streaming world isn't the only arena Bad Bunny has been thriving in. Bad Bunny recently added starring alongside Brad Pitt in "Bullet Train" to his resume and was tapped as the first Latino actor to headline a Marvel action movie in "El Muerto" (out in 2024).

The Puerto Rican rapper took home artist of the year at this year's MTV Video Music Awards Sunday, becoming the first non English-language artist to clinch the prize.

In an August interview with USA TODAY, Bad Bunny assured fans he was "never going to retire from music."

"I've been making music since forever, long before the fame, and I will continue to make music forever," he said. "But maybe I'll stop touring, the media, the albums. I need to take time to enjoy everything I have done."

Other artists who made an impression on listeners this summer include British pop star Harry Styles and Kate Bush.

Styles' song "As It Was," the lead single off his latest album "Harry's House," topped Spotfiy's global summer list, while Bush's 1985 art pop track turned "Stranger Things" anthem "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" was the No. 1 streamed summer song in the U.S.

Lizzo and Doja Cat also made their mark. Lizzo's disco pop anthem "About Damn Time" charted as the 10th most streamed song in the U.S. and Doja Cat scored two spots on the U.S. list, including her "Elvis" soundtrack single "Vegas."

Check out the full lists and Spotify's Songs of Summer playlist below:

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally:

  1. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

  2. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

  3. “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

  4. “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

  5. “Glimpse of Us” by Joji

  6. “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo

  7. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap, Quevedo

  8. “Efecto” by Bad Bunny

  9. “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

  10. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

  11. “PROVENZA” by KAROL G

  12. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

  13. “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

  14. “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

  15. “Te Felicito” by Shakira, Rauw Alejandro

  16. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

  17. “Tarot” by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez

  18. “Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)” by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran

  19. “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix” by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU

  20. “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer in the U.S.:

  1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

  2. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

  3. “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

  4. “Glimpse of Us” by Joji

  5. “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

  6. “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

  7. “Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)” by Drake, 21 Savage

  8. “I Like You (A Happier Song) (with Doja Cat)” by Post Malone, Doja Cat

  9. “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

  10. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

  11. “First Class” by Jack Harlow

  12. “WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)” by Future, Drake, Tems

  13. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

  14. “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)” by Doja Cat

  15. “Efecto” by Bad Bunny

  16. “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

  17. “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo

  18. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen

  19. “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

  20. “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

Listen to Spotify's Songs of Summer below:

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri, Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY

