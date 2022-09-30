Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G Win Big at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bad Bunny, Farruko, and Karol G were among the major winners at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. Bad Bunny took home nine awards in big categories, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.
Farruko won four awards, each of them for his massive hit “Pepas.” Karol G, meanwhile, secured three awards, including Hot Latin Songs Female Artist of the Year and Top Latin Albums Female Artist of the Year. The event also recognized rising talent in the world of música Mexicana, a genre that continues to grow at a global scale. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo won New Artist of the Year, while Grupo Firme was recognized with the award for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group.
Several veteran artists were honored as well: Chayanne won the Billboard Icon Award, Christina Aguilera won the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, José Feliciano won the Billboard Legend Award, Nicky Jam won the Billboard Hall of Fame Award, and Raphael won the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award.
The awards ceremony took place Thursday night at the Watsco Center in Florida and was broadcast live on Telemundo. The night featured performances from Ozuna, Calibre 50, Manuel Turizo, Maluma, and more. The event coincided with Billboard Latin Music Week, the industry’s biggest Latin music gathering in the country.
See the full list of winners below.
Overall Artist Categories:
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Artist of the Year, New:
Ivan Cornejo
Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Skrillex
Song Categories:
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Grupo Firme
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Rimas
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Rimas
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Latin Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Sales Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
Streaming Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
Album Categories:
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Rimas
Latin Pop Categories:
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Enrique Iglesias
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Maná
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Rosalía, Motomami
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Universal Music Latino
Tropical Categories:
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Tropical Song of the Year:
Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums of the Year:
Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Regional Mexican Categories:
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:
Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
Del
Latin Rhythm Categories:
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Bad Bunny
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Wisin & Yandel
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Universal Music Latino
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
Rimas
Producers/Publishers Categories:
Songwriter of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Publisher of the Year:
RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Sony Music Publishing
Producer of the Year:
Tainy
Special Awards:
Billboard Icon Award:
Chayanne
Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:
Christina Aguilera
Billboard Legend Award:
José Feliciano
Billboard Hall of Fame Award:
Nicky Jam
Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:
Raphael
