Bad Bunny fans ousted from show in Mexico due to 'unprecedented number of false tickets'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Bad Bunny may have had the time of his life on his record-setting “World’s Hottest Tour,” but some unlucky fans were left feeling the burn of foul marketing.

The reggaeton superstar wrapped his international stadium tour, which saw the Puerto Rican singer play shows across North America and Latin America, at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Saturday, the second of two shows at the venue.

“Thank you Mexico!!! Thank you America for the best experience of my life!!!!” Bad Bunny tweeted Sunday in Spanish. “I’ll hold this tour in my heart forever. ... From Puerto Rico to the whole entire world.”

However, Bad Bunny’s Friday concert at Estadio Azteca left a sour aftertaste for some fans. Several were denied entry to the concert after an abundance of fake tickets overwhelmed Ticketmaster’s system, resulting in some authentic tickets being voided.

Bad Bunny performs in concert at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City on Dec. 9, 2022.
Ticketmaster México blames surge of fake tickets for denied admission

Ticketmaster México issued a statement Saturday addressing the admission fiasco at Bad Bunny’s concert.

“Ticketmaster offers an apology to fans and is announcing a reimbursement for customers who bought legitimate tickets and weren’t able to access today’s Bad Bunny concert,” the company wrote in Spanish on Twitter.

The ticket retailer went on to explain an influx of fraudulent tickets was the primary cause of some concertgoers’ botched entry.

A woman waits in line before entering Bad Bunny's concert at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City on Dec. 9, 2022.
“The access issues were a consequence of an unprecedented number of false tickets presented, which caused an extraordinary crowd and an intermittent operation of our system,” the company continued. “This generated confusion and complicated admission to the stadium, with the regrettable consequence that some legitimate ticketholders were denied entrance.”

Ticketmaster México added that it is working with Mexico’s Office of the Federal Prosecutor for the Consumer to “clarify the facts, attend to and reply to the affected consumers.”

Bad Bunny fans react to ticket drama with tears, defiance

For concertgoers on the receiving end of Ticketmaster’s ticket debacle, Bad Bunny’s concert quickly turned into a frenzy.

One video, shared by Twitter user @MonickHuitron, shows a group of huddled fans singing outside. “This is not normal,” @MonickHuitron wrote in Spanish. “A million-dollar collective demand is coming.”

Another video on Twitter shows what appears to be a fan attempting to climb over a gate. According to Billboard, some fans at the venue “climbed over the main gates of the stadium trying to get inside” and were subsequently blocked by security personnel.

“It's chaos!” Ana Rent tweeted alongside the video in Spanish.

Valeria Carrillo, a distraught fan who came to the show from the Mexican island of Isla Mujeres, told Billboard Español she spent over 9,000 Mexican pesos (approximately $455) on her ticket.

“I didn’t come all the way from Isla Mujeres to have this happen to me!” she said in tears.

Bad Bunny brings out Rauw Alejandro, Jhay Cortez, more stars for tour finale

Despite the Ticketmaster drama leading up to the "World's Hottest Tour" finale, Bad Bunny fans were treated to a star-studded lineup of special guests Friday and Saturday.

The “Un Verano Sin Ti” singer brought out a number of his famous friends to join him onstage, including Rauw Alejandro, Li Saumet of Bomba Estéreo, Jhay Cortez, Mora, Sech, Jowell & Randy, and Gabriela Berlingeri.

Bad Bunny performs in concert at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City on Dec. 9, 2022.
Bad Bunny’s “World’s Hottest Tour” kicked off in August and served as a follow-up to the singer’s "El Último Tour del Mundo," which ran from February to April and grossed $116.8 million, according to Billboard.

The “World’s Hottest Tour” generated $232.5 million on its U.S. leg, Billboard reported in October, becoming “the biggest tour by a Spanish-speaking performer in Boxscore history.” He is also the only artist to launch two $100 million tours in the same year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bad Bunny wraps tour in Mexico City; Ticketmaster issues statement

