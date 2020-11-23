Bad Bunny skips AMAs performance after positive COVID-19 test, not showing 'major symptoms'
Latin music superstar Bad Bunny was forced to cancel his scheduled American Music Awards performance after testing positive for COVID-19, his publicist confirmed Monday.
"As of today he’s feeling OK," representative Sujeylee Solá wrote in an email to USA TODAY, adding the artist "isn't showing major symptoms. Praying it remains that way."
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez at Sunday's award show but canceled without explanation, leaving many fans disappointed. He instead appeared virtually to present the award for favorite Latin female artist and accepted awards for favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for February's “YHLQMDLG."
The reggaeton star has had a standout year: he kicked off 2020 with an appearance in the Super Bowl halftime show, showed up on a remote episode of "Saturday Night Live" in April, and made history on the cover of multiple magazines. He became the first man other than Hugh Hefner to appear solo on the cover of Playboy and the first Latin urban musician to pose for the cover of Rolling Stone (his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, became the first Latina to shoot a Rolling Stone cover photo and Latin music editor Suzy Exposito was the first Latina to write a cover story for the magazine).
Last month, he claimed seven wins at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, including artist of the year, top Latin album, and songwriter of the year.
Aside from some masked backup dancers, the star-studded AMAs looked an awful lot like awards shows pre-pandemic. Scattered audience members loudly cheered from the balcony of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where artists including Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Nelly and Doja Cat took the stage for impressive but barely social distanced performances on the same day LA officials announced the city would be suspending indoor and outdoor dining amid surging cases of COVID-19. As of Monday morning, the United States had more than 12.2 million coronavirus cases and 256,830 deaths.
Contributing: Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY, and The Associated Press
