Bad Bunny and adidas Unveil the Campus "Cloud White"

Bad Bunny is having a great year, and it's only just begun. Off the back of his monumental success in 2022 (and despite the fact that he claimed 2023 would see him "taking a break",) the Latin Grammy award-winning artist is continuing his foray into the world of footwear and fashion, kicking off with a new adidas sneaker collaboration.

Following the duo's Forum Low Buckle release from last year, Bad Bunny's fusing his unique style with one of adi's signature silhouettes: the Campus. Arriving in a subtle "Cloud White" colorway, the new sneaker was first teased in the artist's "El Apagón" music video, released in September of last year.

The silhouette features soft modifications to its classic appearance, with exaggerated, padded leather collars and additional heel overlays. Elsewhere, the shoe boasts an additional inner bootie, complete with doubled-up tongues and cream-panelled accents on its base. Finally, the sneaker is rounded out by a furry suede upper, complete with leather panels and thick laces.

adidas and Bad Bunny's new "Cloud White" Campus is set to land on CONFIRMED from January 28, priced at $150 USD.

