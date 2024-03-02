‘Bad Boys 4’: Jacob Scipio Returns as Villain in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Sequel

Jacob Scipio is headed back to the “Bad Boys” universe.

Scipio, who most recently starred opposite Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage in the meta adventure “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” will reprise his role as Armando Aretas – the estranged son of Will Smith’s Miami-Dade police detective character Mike Lowery.

Scipio is getting a narrative upgrade from his debut in 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life,” we hear, as the script will see him play the main antagonist in the action film led by Smith and Martin Lawrence. Further plot details are currently under wraps.

The fourth film also features Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and “Euphoria’s” Eric Dane. The original “Bad Boys” earned $141 million at the global box office, while the 2003 sequel “Bad Boys II” totaled $273 million. “Bad Boys for Life” outgrossed its predecessors with a combined $426.5 million. The new film will open June 7.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith through his Westbrook banner, and Doug Belgrad are back producing; with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

The British actor has additionally starred in Michael B. Jordan’s “Without Remorse,” the hit Netflix series “Pieces of Her” led by Toni Collette, “Expend4bles,” and the highly anticipated “Batgirl” which was notoriously shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery last year. Scipio has also lent his voice to the animated “Bob the Builder” series from CBS. He is repped by CAA, The Initiative Group and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

