'Bad Boys 4' in development confirms producer

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in 2020's Bad Boys For Life. (Sony Pictures)

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that a fourth Bad Boys film is in development.

Released into cinemas on 17 January before cinemas closed, Bad Boys For Life is currently 2020’s highest-grossing movie so far having taken $419 million (£337 million) at the global box office.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now, while promoting the home entertainment release of the film, its producer has teased plans for a fourth instalment in Michael Bay’s Will Smith-Martin Lawrence action franchise.

“We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process,” Bruckheimer told Collider.

“We put together, along with their help, a movie that’s very satisfying for the audience, and we’d like to do it again, and I think they’d like us to do it again. We’re currently working on a draft for the fourth one.”

Photo by: KGC-324-RC/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 1/7/20 Will Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer and Martin Lawrence at the premiere of "Bad Boys" in London, England.

Coming 17 years after 2003’s Bad Boys II, Bad Boys For Life reunited Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey with Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett for another Miami-set crime caper.

Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed from a screenplay by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, and Joe Carnahan from a story by Craig and Carnahan.

Read more: Bad Boys’ original cast revealed

In January this year, it was revealed that Bremner had been tapped by Sony Pictures to write a script for the fourth film. He’s also working on National Treasure 3, another Bruckheimer production, for Disney.

Talking to E! Online in January, Smith said a fourth film would happen if audiences showed up for Bad Boys For Life.

“We’re going to wait for the audience,” Smith said. “When the movie comes out this weekend – and we absolutely love working together – we would certainly be willing to do it again if the audience loves the chemistry.”

Bad Boys For Life arrives on home entertainment formats in the UK in May.