Bad Boys 4 confirms release date

Bad Boys 4's release date has been confirmed by Sony, with the movie set to premiere next year.



According to Variety, the currently untitled fourth instalment starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is set to hit cinemas on June 14, 2024.

Serving as a sequel to 2020's Bad Boys for Life, production was confirmed earlier this year, with Smith revealing the news in a social media post. "Yo, I've got an announcement. Y’all better stop scrolling," he said in a TikTok.

"I wish I was you, not knowing what I'm about to show me."

The actor then arrived at Lawrence's home, with the pair confirming that they were back for another outing as Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

The pair also briefly spoke of their excitement for Bad Boys 4 at this year's CinemaCon. "We're hyped, we're excited," Smith said in a pre-recorded message, before Lawrence added that their absence from the event as due to filming.

Further details about the film are currently being kept under wraps. However, Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Núnez and Alexander Ludwig will all be reprising their roles.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will also return to lead the fourth instalment, with Chris Bremner handling script writing.

Joining the crew are Empire star Tasha Smith and Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria's Eric Dane. Smith will be playing the role of Marcus' wife Theresa, taking over from Theresa Randle, while Dane will be playing a new villain.

Fantastic Four's Ioan Gruffudd and Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn have also been cast in undisclosed roles.



Bad Boys 4 had originally been announced back in 2020, with production being put on hold the following year.

Bad Boys 4 will premiere on June 14, 2024.

