Bad Boy Billionaires: Patna HC refuses to vacate stay on release of Netflix documentary

Netflix is nowhere near relief in the Bad Boy Billionaires case. The Patna High Court refused to vacate a stay granted by a local court in Bihar on the release of the docu-style show on Friday.

The court also asked Netflix's side to approach a lower court which has to decide the injunction moved by Sahara India within two weeks of filing, reported Economic Times.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar assisted by advocate Amit Shrivastava, appealing for Netflix, had sought a vacation for the stay ordered by Araria court in Bihar last month. But the high court made it clear that Netflix has to approach the local court for final disposal in the matter.

This comes after the court in Araria had restrained Netflix from using the name of businessman Subrata Roy in their upcoming web series Bad Boy Billionaires. Following this order, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of Netflix had moved the Supreme Court. However, the apex court had dismissed the plea. Senior advocate Vikas Singh appeared for Sahara India and opposed Netflix's petition. He said as the order was passed by a civil judge, an appeal should be made before a district judge and not before any high court or the apex court.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde had granted liberty to Netflix to approach the Patna High Court against the order. Now the High Court has also asked the streaming service to appeal in a local court.

Bad Boy Billionaires was initially scheduled to release on 2 September. According to the promos, the show featured Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, Mehul Choksi and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju.

Choksi had also filed a plea in the Delhi HC seeking pre-screening of the documentary. The court had later dismissed his plea.

Netflix's description for the show ran as: "This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud, and corruption that built up " and ultimately brought down " India's most infamous tycoons."

Also See: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, other streaming services adopt self regulation code for grievance redressal

Netflix to develop fictional miniseries based on Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna da Silva

Sarah Paulson's Ratched, Armie Hammer's Rebecca, ZEE5 anthology Forbidden Love: Trailers This Week

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.