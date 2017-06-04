Bad blood? No, just bad breath between Subban, Crosby

Things are getting pretty personal in the Stanley Cup final.

Cameras captured P.K. Subban and Sidney Crosby exchanging words during the end of Game 3 on Saturday night, and viewers were left to wonder what was being said so emphatically.

​That is, until an interview following Nashville's 5-1 victory, when Subban elaborated on what he said the discussion was all about.

"He told me my breath smelled," Subban said. "I used some Listerine before the game, so I don't know what he's talking about."

While no one is really quite sure what Crosby and Subban actually said to one another, Predators goalie Pekka Rinne confirmed to reporters that his teammate has excellent oral hygiene.

Game 4 goes on Monday (8 p.m. ET, CBCSports.ca).