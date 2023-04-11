Bad and Bitchy Podcast Shines Spotlight on Societal Issues Through In-depth Discussions

Erica Ifill’s Bad + Bitchy weekly podcast discusses various social issues affecting women.

Ottawa, Ontario, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bad + Bitchy podcast is shining the spotlight on societal issues by serving as a platform for in depth, critical analysis of such issues. During the podcast, Erica Ifill and her co-host jointly tackle topics related to pop culture, policy, social media and politics through deep dive discussions.

Commenting on the podcast, Erica Ifill, the founder and co-host, “As women, we bring our own unique perspective to the topics that we discuss. We see all the topics through the lens of intersectional feminism and through the podcast, we are bringing this to a wider audience. When you tune in to our podcast, you get access to a no holds barred discussion on any topic regarding politics and pop-culture that affects our daily life, and that of women in particular. Many people find the overwhelming barrage of news through digital media overwhelming. Through the podcast, we draw attention to major issues and raise awareness. This podcast has played a key role in shaping my efforts for clients with regard to advocating for them in policy matters. Our podcast gives voice to those who have been largely ignored so far.”

The podcast is uploaded on a weekly basis and covers current topics of interest through both a feminist and an equity lens. To the hosts, it has served as a way to put feminism into practice and simplify politics and pop culture for people who have questions from a vulnerable community perspective. The podcast has so far dealt with many current topics like the recent layoffs in the tech sector and the targeting of female journalists.

The Bad + Bitchy podcast educates listeners on complex issues and trends that are broken down to be easily understood. Every session of the podcasts lasts for about one hour. Sessions begin with an introduction lasting 5 minutes which provides an overview of the week in general before moving on to cover two or three topics in greater detail. By listening to discussions on current social issues, listeners understand that their experience is not the only experience and become more mindful in their decisions, whether they are business or personal. Typically for the younger audience, the podcast has a popular segment called Misogynist of the Week (MOTW), which lasts about 25 minutes. The hosts take who they think is the biggest misogynist of the week and explain what he/she/they did to become their MOTW.

About Not in My Colour:

Not in My Colour is a research and analysis consultancy that supports advocacy work. The organization was set up with the goal of remedying the limitations of traditional policy through the use of an intersectional approach that focuses on the needs of those who are marginalized and vulnerable. The Bad + Bitchy podcast supports the work of Not in My Colour, through knowledge transfer.





