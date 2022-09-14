Bad Binch TONGTONG Showcases Digital Fashion Exhibition at NYFW

Bad Binch TONGTONG, the emerging fashion label founded in 2021 by designer Terrence Zhou, made its New York Fashion Week debut with an immersive exhibition.

Titled "Bad Binch Ciderland," the show was created in partnership with Gen Z label Cider. Putting a focus on digital fashion, the exhibit takes inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, inviting viewers to experience three pieces of digital clothing via interactive installations dubbed Sea Witch, Queen of Bugs and Mrs Geometry.

Cider's co-founders Yu Oppel and Fenco Lin shared, "At Cider we celebrate the ways that Gen Z is redefining fashion, breaking free of traditional rules to turn the expected into the unexpected. For our first event during NYFW, we wanted to collaborate with a brand that embodies this spirit of freedom and rule-breaking, and no one does this better than Bad Binch TONGTONG." Zhou added, "At Bad Binch TONGTONG, we love to collaborate with different brands, platforms, artists or designers and felt great synergy with Cider that helped create a transformative space to imagine new possibilities in fashion. 'Bad Binch Ciderland' is a great start to invite our audiences to come together and interact with their emotions as well as fashion senses in both the physical and digital world."

In addition to the exhibition running from September 9 to 14, each digital design is available in the metaverse as wearables, limited to 100 pieces. Take a look inside the space above.

Richard Taittinger Gallery

154 Ludlow St

New York, NY 10002