Bad behavior doesn’t fly at MIA. Airport passengers should make safety their priority | Opinion

Our community reached an exciting milestone in November, one not seen since the pandemic began: more passengers traveling through Miami International Airport in one month than in the same month in 2019.

Just 20 months after losing 96% of our travelers, MIA is welcoming more visitors than ever before — and we’re doing it with safety as our highest priority. Because of aggressive health and safety measures, MIA was accredited in 2020 and reaccredited in September 2021 by Airports Council International (ACI), recognition that we have implemented best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, and in large part because of these efforts, MIA was ranked the best mega airport for passenger satisfaction by the J.D. Power 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. To keep travel safe and people moving, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to address the national rise in bad passenger behavior.

Unfortunately, the rebound in air travel has brought with it a spike in bad behavior nationwide. The Federal Aviation Administration estimates that of the 5,664 unruly-passenger incidents so far this year, 72% of them stemmed from arguments over the federal mask mandate at airports and in-flight — and many involve the consumption of alcohol.

We have worked so hard to make traveling safe again. I urge travelers to do their part by complying with the federal mask law, limiting alcohol consumption and calling 911 to notify airport police at the first sign of bad behavior.

If you’re traveling through MIA this holiday season, you’ll see digital ads encouraging all passengers to do their part to keep holiday travel moving safely and swiftly. Unruly passengers face civil penalties up to $37,000, being banned from flying and potential federal prosecution.

Don’t dampen the holiday spirit or leave loved ones waiting because of an argument over wearing a mask or being intoxicated. Working together, we can all enjoy a safe and joyful holiday travel season.

Ralph Cutié is director and CEO of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.