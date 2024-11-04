Bad beat! Jaylen Waddle ran backwards on Tua Tagovailoa's final pass for consequential loss of yards

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151451 ORIG FILE ID: 2182707050

I'm not one for sports betting conspiracy theories, but if you were on Tua Tagovailoa's passing yards prop Sunday and came away from Miami's game against the Bills feeling like it was rigged against you, I would completely understand.

The line for Tagovailoa's yards was set at 242.5 at BetMGM, or something similar across different sportsbooks. And for anyone who took the over, you were sitting pretty with just a few second left in the game and Tagovailoa well over the line at 254 yards.

Then, the most odds thing happened on the final play. Jaylen Waddle took the lateral on Miami's desperation hook-and-ladder play and just ran backwards. Like straight back. So far back, Tagovailoa took a 23-yard hit to his passing yards.

Tua’s prop was 243.5 yards. He had 254 yards with 5 seconds in the game.



Jaylen Waddle runs straight back for -24 yards. ☠️



Insane Beat🤯



pic.twitter.com/3MULwBuUO7 — Prop Geek Zeke📚 (@PropGeekZeke) November 3, 2024

That was more than enough damage to sink the over. Tagovailoa finished the game well under his line at 231 yards. So, yeah, like I said, I sympathize with the conspiracy theorists on this one.

I do understand what Waddle was trying to do, though. As one of the fastest players on the field, he thought he could outrun the defense if he could get to the other side. Unfortunately, for bettors, Greg Rousseau cut off his path and he could never quite get around before ultimately giving up.

