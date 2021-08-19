Bacteria blamed in outbreak at Duke basketball camp that caused dozens to get sick

A bacterial infection struck 84 people who attended K Academy basketball camp at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium last week, Duke University reported Thursday.

The outbreak was traced to the training room at the Schwartz-Butters Building, a six-story building next to Cameron Indoor Stadium, the university said Thursday.

Duke officials said the infected individuals reported flu-like symptoms that include fever, muscle fatigue, nausea and respiratory distress.

Federal, state and local health authorities believe the bacteria Legionella caused the illnesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionella is the bacterium that causes Legionnaires’ disease.

All 84 individuals exposed to the bacteria have been identified and are expected to fully recover.

The illness is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Duke athletes were exposed during the outbreak, which occurred during the fantasy basketball camp from Aug. 11-15.

According to Duke, the illness is not contagious so the infected individuals present no risk to family members or others in the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.