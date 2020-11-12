Bacon-wrapped green bean bundles are an elegant Christmas side dish

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

These bacon green bean bundles are an elegant side dish to serve this Christmas. Check out the recipe on Best Bites!

Ingredients:

8 slices bacon

1 pound green beans, washed and trimmed

Freshly cracked black pepper

Maple- Butter Sauce ingredients:

4 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp. maple syrup

1 sprigs rosemary

Maple-Butter Sauce instructions:

In medium sauce pan, melt butter and combine with maple syrup.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with heavy foil. Lay bacon strips on pan without overlapping. Bake for 15 minutes or until bacon is just starting to brown on the edges while remaining underdone and pliable. Drain bacon on a plate lined with paper towels and, once cool, cut each slice in half. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. While bacon cooks, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Blanch green beans by plunging them into the boiling water for 3 minutes. Drain and immediately transfer beans to a large bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. In a small pot, melt the butter. Mix in maple syrup and rosemary. To assemble bundles, lay 8 to 12 beans in a pile (or less, depending on the thickness of your beans). Take a half piece of bacon and wrap it around the top of the green bean bundle, tucking the ends underneath. Lay the bundle on a baking sheet with the bacon seam-side down. Repeat with all green beans. Using a brush, cover each green bean bundle with the maple-butter sauce. Season with freshly cracked black pepper, to taste. Roast at 350°F for 10 to 15 minutes or until bacon is crisp and cooked through. Allow to rest on the baking pan for 3 to 5 minutes before serving.

Don't forget to dress up your table too!