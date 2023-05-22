Get your backyard summer-ready with these Memorial Day patio furniture deals
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
If your patio is in need of a last-minute glow-up ahead of Memorial Day 2023, don't fret. There's plenty of early Memorial Day deals on patio furniture we love and you can snatch the savings just in time for your three-day weekend barbecue plans. Whether you want to add some new loungers to your pool deck or an outdoor dining set to your balcony, we found deals on all that and more at Amazon, Lowe's and Target. Keep scrolling to find out how to brighten up your backyard, front porch or patio on a major budget.
Shop patio furniture at Lowe's
Featured patio furniture deal: Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional
Add a touch of comfort to any outside space with the Best Choice Products 7-piece modular outdoor sectional. This wicker patio set comes with six chairs, pillows, a matching coffee table and seat clips, so you can easily arrange the sectional to fit your space. Usually priced at $899.99, you can pick up the patio set for as little as $699.99 at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day 2023.
From $699.99 at Amazon (Save $200)
➤Shop the 60+ best Memorial Day deals at Amazon: Save on Apple, Ninja, Nectar and so much more
What stores have Memorial Day patio furniture sales?
If you're in the market for some new patio furniture, Memorial Day is one of the best times to shop. Many retailers offer limited-time markdowns on outdoor dining sets, lounge chairs, umbrellas and more during Memorial Day weekend to help you get your outdoor space ready for summertime entertaining. If you're not sure where to start, we recommend checking out the Memorial Day deals at Walmart and Lowe's—keep scrolling for some of our favorite picks.
Shop the best early Memorial Day deals on patio furniture
Memorial Day deals on patio sets
Alpine Corporation 3-Piece Outdoor Feather Metal Bistro Set for $113.75 at Walmart (Save $236.24)
Costway 4-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Glass Table Top Cushioned Sofa Set for $189.99 at Walmart (Save $200)
Myrtle 3-Piece Metal Patio Bistro Set for $210 at Target (Save $90)
Mondawe 3-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Blue Cushions for $222.53 at Lowe's (Save $78.18)
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Collection Carson Patio Set from $369.69 at Amazon (Save $439.11)
Devoko 6-Piece Outdoor Sectional Rattan Wicker Patio Conversation Set for $449.49 at Amazon (Save $50.50)
Frontgate Cafe 5-Piece Curved Back Chairs and Table Set for $998 at Frontgate (Save $300)
Memorial Day deals on outdoor tables
Christopher Knight Home Gino Outdoor Acacia Wood Side Table for $31 at Amazon (Save $9.94)
Costway 32-Inch Outdoor Patio Round Table Tempered Glass Top for $69.99 at Walmart (Save $10)
Costway 8-Gallon 3-in-1 Patio Rattan Cooler Bar Table with Ice Bucket for $91.99 at Target (Save $118)
Phi Villa 59-Inch Metal Patio Dining Table for $169.99 at Amazon with on-page coupon (Save $20)
Best Choice Products 6-Person Indoor/Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Table for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $100)
➤Streaming deal: Get Hulu for just $2 per month for three months with this National Streaming Day deal
Memorial Day deals on outdoor rugs
Couristan Recife Checkered Field Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from $26.55 at Amazon (Save $24.60 to $28.45)
MontVoo 5-by-8 Outdoor Rug from $31.91 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $18.08)
Mistana Kendall Tan Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from $43.99 at Wayfair (Save $18.01 to $73.01)
Tommy Bahama Home Atrium Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug for $177.27 at Macy's (Save $421.73)
Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.
Memorial Day deals on outdoor chairs and benches
Veikous 4-Fold Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair for $63.99 at Lowe's (Save $11)
Best Choice Products Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner Lounge Chair for $69.99 at Amazon (Save $20)
Crate & Barrel Dorado Teal Small Space Outdoor Dining Chair for $149.97 at Crate & Barrel (Save $149.03)
Best Choice Products 3-Seater Outdoor Adjustable Canopy Swing Glider for $149.99 at Amazon (Save $30)
Frontgate Isola Lounge Chair in Weathered Finish for $679.15 at Frontgate (Save $119.85)
Memorial Day deals on outdoor sofas
Costway 2-Person Patio Acacia Wood Bench Loveseat Chair for $159.99 at Target (Save $120)
Costway 3-Piece Patio Wicker Rattan Sofa Outdoor Sectional Conversation Set for $233.99 at Target (Save $366)
Devoko 5-Piece All Weather Outdoor Sectional Wicker Sofa for $349.96 at Amazon (Save $110.03)
Christopher Knight Home Magnolia Patio Acacia Wood 3-Seater Sofa for $407.44 at Overstock (Save $74.99)
Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional from $699.99 at Amazon (Save $200)
Memorial Day deals on patio umbrellas
Blissun 7.5-Foot Patio Umbrella for $44.99 at Amazon (Save $19)
Costway 10-Foot Patio Umbrella with Crank for $63.99 at Target (Save $86)
Costway 10-Foot Patio Solar Umbrella LED Patio Market Steel Tilt for $96.99 at Target (Save $143)
Best Choice Products 10-Foot Solar LED Offset Hanging Market Patio Umbrella for $109.99 at Amazon (Save $20)
Crate & Barrel 10-Foot Black and White Cabana Stripe Square Outdoor Patio Umbrella Canopy for $199.97 at Crate & Barrel (Save $239.03)
When is Memorial Day 2023?
Memorial Day 2023 will be observed on Monday, May 29. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
Tons of early Memorial Day sales on patio furniture and more are live right now. We expect to see even more Memorial Day deals drop this week and during Memorial Day weekend.
What are the best deals on Memorial Day?
Memorial Day is a great time to shop for big ticket items, like mattresses, smart TVs and patio furniture. The three-day holiday weekend also historically sees Black Friday-level markdowns on many of our favorite home essentials and electronics. If you're looking for sales on more affordable items, don't worry—you'll still find plenty of markdowns on fashion, kitchen tools, beauty products, pet essentials and more.
Want to dig deeper?
Memorial Day 2023 is almost here—shop these 60+ early sales now
Shop the 55+ best early Memorial Day deals at Walmart on Apple, Canon, Dyson and more
Shop the 60+ best Memorial Day deals at Amazon—save on Apple, Ninja and Nectar
The best Memorial Day mattress sales you can shop now at Mattress Firm, Casper and more
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day patio furniture deals: Save at Walmart, Lowe's and more